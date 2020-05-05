Blocking Conversations: Up Close and Personal with Imtiaz Ali

The blocking blues has not saved anyone. We've tried everything from cooking to exercise to making this home quarantine productive and fun. Similarly, B-town is investing time in new hobbies while finally having time to spend with loved ones. We've already seen some of your Lockdown Companions before and now Filmfare is here to take you up close and personal with some of the most famous names in the film business.

In today's #LockdownConversations episode, editor Jitesh Pillaai talks to filmmaker As Imtiaz Ali. They analyze the films he has made, talk about the intensity he gives to his characters and, on a clear note, discuss his quarantined life with his daughter. Imtiaz also tells us how he manages to do his housework and what has taken up most of his time while socially distancing himself from the world.

See all of this and more in this fun and informative conversation, exclusively on Filmfare.