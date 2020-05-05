Blake Lively poked fun at her past Met gowns for always matching the carpet and she's actually wild

"When the mat matches the Blakes."
This year's Met Gala may have been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus, but Blake Lively found a hilarious way to honor the event: by revealing something we've never noticed about his past Met Gala appearance.
In a slideshow she posted on Instagram, Lively showed how her Met Gala dresses have always matched the event rug. And honestly it's a VERY weird coincidence how close it has matched him every year.
Here she is in 2016, in a pink and red dress that goes perfectly with the carpet:
And here she is in 2017: new dress, new carpet, but somehow it still goes perfectly:
And here it is in 2018, where it looks like the rug was literally designed for her dress. HOW DOES THIS HAPPEN?
"When the mat matches the Blakes," he joked in his caption.
Gigi Hadid slipped into the comments with pranks:
While Cazzie David asked the IMPORTANT question:
Seriously, HOW did we never notice this? I need to go to bed. Goodbye.
