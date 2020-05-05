Blacklist is animated for season 7 Finale

The blacklist is getting excited to complete the seventh season.
NBC announced the series starring James Spader and Megan Boone The season will end with a hybrid of live action and graphic novel animation. The blacklistEpisode 19 of the seventh season was halfway through filming when production in New York City was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus. In an attempt to end the episode, the producers looked for original ways to end the story and came up with animation that they could incorporate with already filmed live-action scenes.
To complete the episode, the cast members recorded a dialogue for the animated scenes from their homes to help the transition between the two styles in the episode. Editors and animators completed the work remotely.
In the episode, titled "The Kazanjian Brothers," the Task Force investigates an accountant who works for criminals. Also, Liz must make a big decision. The blacklist, which has already been renewed for a season eight, also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.
"Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to achieve excellence week after week." Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of scheduling on NBC Entertainment, said in a statement when the show was renewed. "We couldn't be more excited to continue Red and Liz's story in the eighth season."
Several shows had to end production in their earlier seasons. For many, it meant having episodes that were not meant to serve as endings. Empire did not get a proper series finale. Law and order: SVU missed episodes that were going to help reintroduce Christopher MeloniElliot Stabler for the world.
The blacklist The finale airs on Friday, May 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLf5a57fc3f49cf0a1cd83033deb7abaae15%