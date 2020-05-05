Blacklist is animated for season 7 Finale

The blacklist is getting excited to complete the seventh season.

NBC announced the series starring James Spader and Megan Boone The season will end with a hybrid of live action and graphic novel animation. The blacklistEpisode 19 of the seventh season was halfway through filming when production in New York City was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus. In an attempt to end the episode, the producers looked for original ways to end the story and came up with animation that they could incorporate with already filmed live-action scenes.

To complete the episode, the cast members recorded a dialogue for the animated scenes from their homes to help the transition between the two styles in the episode. Editors and animators completed the work remotely.