KENSINGTON, Maryland – In just 50 years, between 2 and 3.5 billion people, the majority poor who cannot afford air conditioning, will live in a climate that has historically been too hot, a new study said.

With every 1.8 degree (1 degree Celsius) rise in the global average annual temperature of human-caused climate change, about a billion people will end up in areas too hot day after day to be habitable without cooling technology, according to the ecologist. Marten Scheffer from Wageningen University in the Netherlands, co-author of the study.

The number of people who will end up at risk depends on how much heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions are reduced and how fast the world's population is growing.

In the worst case scenario for population growth and carbon pollution, which many climate scientists say seems less likely these days, the study published in the Proceedings journal of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday predicts that around 3.5 billion people will live in extremely hot areas. That's a third of the projected population by 2070.

But even the scenarios consider a more likely and less severe project that in 50 years a couple of billions of people will live in too hot places without air conditioning, according to the study.

"It is a huge amount and it is a short time. That is why we are concerned," said Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, who was not part of the study. She and other outside scientists said the new study makes sense and conveys the urgency of man-made climate change differently than previous research.

In an unusual way of looking at climate change, a team of international scientists studied humans like bears, birds and bees to find the "climate niche,quot; where people and civilizations flourish. They looked back 6,000 years to find a temperature sweet spot for humanity: average annual temperatures between 52 and 59 degrees (11 to 15 degrees Celsius).

We can, and we live, in places warmer and colder than that, but the further from the sweet spot, the more difficult it becomes.

Scientists looked at the places projected to feel uncomfortable and considerably hotter than the sweet spot, and calculated that at least 2 billion people will live in those conditions by 2070.

Currently, about 20 million people live in places with an average annual temperature above 84 degrees (29 degrees Celsius), well beyond the optimum temperature point. That area is less than 1% of the Earth's land, and it is mainly near the Sahara desert and includes Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

But as the world gets busier and warmer, the study concluded that large swaths of Africa, Asia, South America, and Australia will likely be in this same temperature range. According to lead author Chi Xu of Nanjing University in China, more than a billion people, and up to 3.5 billion people, will be affected depending on the climate-altering choices that humanity takes during the upcoming media century.

With enough money, "you can actually live on the moon," Scheffer said. But these projections are "impossible to live for the common, for the poor, for the average citizen of the world."

Places like impoverished Nigeria, with a population that will triple by the end of the century, would be less able to cope, said study co-author Tim Lenton, a climate scientist and director of the Institute for Global Systems at the University of Exeter in England. .