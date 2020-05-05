Beyonce's mom loves the scream & # 39; really cute & # 39; in the remix of & # 39; Savage & # 39;

Instagram

Tina Knowles Lawson is pleasantly surprised by the tribute of her superstar daughter Beyonce Knowles in the updated version of Megan Thee Stallion's new single.

Beyonce Knowlesmother of Tina Knowles Lawson she was surprised by her daughter's sweet scream in her remix "Savage".

At Megan Thee Stallion Collaborating, Beyonce sings, "I'm a boss, I'm a leader, I stop at my two-seater. And my mother was a wild one, I think I got this t ** t from Tina."

But Tina told Entertainment Tonight that she "didn't know" about the song, the benefit of which will benefit the Bread of Life charity amid the coronavirus pandemic, commenting that it was just another way her superstar daughter took her by surprise. .

"That was very, very nice. People started texting me (saying) 'Okay, wild', and I said, 'What are they talking about?' River. "It's funny, when I was young, I used to drive a convertible and drive to Beyonce's school and she would say, 'Mom, you're a hot mom'." "

"It fills my heart (and) it's beautiful. I must have done something right, right?"

While Tina is doing her best to help during the global health crisis, partnering with her daughter in the #IDidMyPart campaign, which encourages Covid-19 testing in vulnerable communities, she also found it difficult.

The 66-year-old woman added that the most difficult part has been not being able to hit her grandchildren: an eight-year-old boy. Blue ivy and two-year-old twins Sir Carter and Rumi – a hug.

"The two babies who are 2 years old don't really understand, so on Saturday we met from a safe distance, we all went to Bey's in the distance," he explained. "We all got tested, Kelly (Rowland) was there, and I was able to see my grandchildren from afar and it was difficult. That has been the most difficult part of this."