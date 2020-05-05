Beyonce and her mother Tina Lawson offer free coronavirus testing to help black communities in Houston

https://www.beyonce.com/

The singer of & # 39; Run the World (Girls) & # 39; He teams up with his mother to launch a mobile testing aid campaign that will support daily testing facilities in his hometown.

Beyonce Knowles and her mother, Tina Lawson, are paying attention to those deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly black communities in her hometown of Houston. The mother and daughter duo are teaming up to offer free trials in Texas City this coming Mother's Day weekend, May 8-9 to be exact.

In partnership with singer charity BeyGOOD, they will launch a #IDIDMYPART, a mobile testing aid campaign that will support daily testing facilities at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston. The campaign will provide 1,000 test kits, face masks, gloves, essential vitamins, and household items to Houstonians.

"The virus is wreaking havoc on the black community, so we need a movement to prioritize our health," Tina said in a statement about the goal of her initiative. "It is essential that we remain vigilant with social distancing, the use of a mask and, above all, the tests."

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee, who started the Daily Testing Center, added: "Texas has a very low COVID-19 test rate, the second lowest in the country. That is why the commitment of Tina Knowles Lawson and BeyGOOD is so meaningful helping Houstonians get out there and get tested. "

The test site will be in a transit environment to ensure Texans continue to practice safe social distancing while obtaining the resources they need. More information about the test sites can be found on the official Beyonce website.

Beyonce has previously paid back amid the coronavirus pandemic by launching a relief fund for essential workers and people affected by the crisis through her BeyGOOD foundation. The hit maker "Best I Ever Had" donated $ 6 million to the fund. Also, the R&B diva and Megan Thee Stallion They have pledged to donate the proceeds from the rapper's "Savage" remix to Bread of Life Houston's COVID-19 relief efforts.