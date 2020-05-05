BET’s ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Sistas’ End Seasons On High Notes – Up News Info

The second season of Lena Waithe Boomerang in BET net net net 1.3 million total P2 + viewers came to an end. The first of the last two episodes featured the season's best-rated episode of comedy. The last two episodes of the series recorded an increase in double-digit-L + 3 ratings compared to their Live + Same Day numbers, + 32% (Episode # 207) and + 36% (Episode # 208).

The second season of the executive series produced by Waithe and Halle Berry increased their audience by + 22% from the first season on L + 3 (Adults 18-49). This season, two women of color took the helm as co-producers: Tell Me Davis (A Black Lady Sketch Show, El Chi) and Angeli Millán (The Cleveland Show, us and them, the Muppets) The entire season was directed exclusively by women of color, with Davis returning to the director's chair for half the season.

BET also broadcast the season finale of Tyler Perry's Sistas which delivered 1.6 million total P2 + viewers. It was the number 1 program on their schedule (9 pm-10pm) for African Americans P18-49, 25-54, and P2 +. The final episode recorded a double-digit increase in L + 3 ratings versus Live + Same Day numbers, + 58%.