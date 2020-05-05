Best Twin Cities sidewalk brunch options for Mother's Day – Up News Info

With restaurants closed due to the coronavirus, many turn to sidewalk pickup for Mother's Day lunches and dinners. Many locations require ordering in advance to pick up on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday morning.

Here is a sample of options in St. Paul, Minneapolis and the suburbs. For more options, check out Jason DeRusha's full list of takeout options at Mother's Day Brunch in Minnesota Monthly magazine.

S T. PABLO

Colossal coffee

Pickup available at Grand Avenue and Como Avenue locations in St. Paul, take-away and bake menu items are a la carte and serve 2-3 people. A $ 14 roasted tomato and baked feta egg looks great, or French toast with white chocolate English cream. Chicken, ham and don't forget the cinnamon rolls or the orange bread with lavender. Place your order online before noon on Thursday, May 7 to pick it up on Saturday, May 9 from 8 a.m. at 1 p.m.

Hope Breakfast Bar

Pre-order a breakfast kit in bed to pick up on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. Includes: spiced breakfast eggs, pork belly, seasoned potato chips, German chocolate pancakes, a 12 oz bag of coffee with whole grains and a gray chai growler for $ 75. Buy online.

Lexington

How about the classic Mother's Day through the Lex in St. Paul? Takeaway and Bake for Four Includes Ramp Egg Bake and Wild Mushrooms, Smoked Ham, Grilled Asparagus Salad, Herbed Roast Potato, Chocolate Chip Banana Coffee Cake, Fresh Fruit and Orange Juice for $ 100 Order online and pick up on Saturday or Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS

Italian restaurant

It is a mom's day bag for four or five people that you make at home. Choose from cinnamon rolls or tiramisu; select spaghetti with spinach or spaghetti with fried ham (GF available). Then you get asparagus or fruit / yogurt salad, celery root potatoes, Italian sausage or bacon patties, plus a loaf of rustic bread. Pick up on Saturday, order online.

Kenwood

Food, flowers and bubbles. The sidewalk menu includes a gem salad with strawberries, 10-ounce grilled ribeye, potatoes, vegetables, and Chef Don's mom's crispy apple for $ 55. It's designed to be a menu / price per person. Call 612-377-3695 to order, pick up on Sunday. Menu details here.

Kieran's kitchen

Grab and heat brunch for 4 total locavore. Mixed Vegetable Salad, Egg Frittata with Cheese Curd and Salami, Buckwheat Crepe with Ham and Brie, Overnight French Toast with Local Maple Syrup, Roasted Radishes with Blue Cheese, and Red Maple Breakfast Sausage. $ 95 feeds four, order online to pick up Saturday, May 9.

West suburbs

Rock Elm Tavern (Maple Grove and Plymouth)

Book brunch before Friday, May 8 and pickup on Saturday from 11 a.m. at 5 p.m. Reheat and serve for Mother's Day, these serve four. Choose dill with salmon butter and pork tenderloin for $ 95 or ribs for $ 120. Both include fry potatoes, brussels sprouts, spring salad, baked egg greens, desserts, cinnamon rolls. Online ordering.

Marna's Restaurant (Robbinsdale)

Dinner three to four for $ 100 includes shrimp cocktail, bacon-wrapped stuffed turkey breast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with arugula, muffins, brown sugar thyme carrots, and tres leches cake. Preorder Thursday online.

6 Smith (Wayzata)

With slow-roasted ribs au au and creamy horseradish, blackened sea bass with cilantro cream, smoked salmon with capers, pickled red onion, and homemade dill cream cheese, watermelon roasted beet salad, lime pie, 50 shades of chocolate cake and much more! Menu for 4-6 people for $ 285. Buy online.

Craft & Crew (The Howe, Stanley’s, Pub 819 and The Block)

All four locations have a great Mother's Day breakfast kit in bed for two or four ($ 36 or $ 72). Honey-glazed ham, fresh fruits and berries, cheese fries, bacon, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, crackers and their popular "nuts,quot;, which are a cookie / donut combination. Place your order before Thursday, pick up on May 10, choose your location here.

Bacio Restaurant (Ridgedale Mall)

Dinner for 4-6 for $ 150 is a roast salmon or local rib dinner! Includes the delicious ciao baby salad, a spring quiche, buttered braised asparagus and carrots, roasted potatoes and bread pudding for dessert. Call 952-544-7000 by Wednesday to order. Pick up Saturday or Sunday, details here.

Eastern suburbs

Mendoberri and Foodsmith Pub (West St. Paul)

Mother's Day Brunch for two with tomato and mozzarella Caprese salad, roasted chicken with lemon herbs, cherry sauce in red wine, polenta pie, mixed vegetables, and vanilla cheesecake for dessert. Order online to pick up Saturday afternoon, $ 53.

Cherokee Tavern (West St. Paul)

Oven-ready Mother's Day for 4 people features a beef tenderloin with Bordeaux sauce, truffled mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, Caesar salad, French bread, and cheesecake. $ 85 to collect on Saturday, May 9 between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Place your order by sending an email to [email protected] or call 651-755-4798.

San Pedro Cafe (Hudson)

Sidewalk brunch is available on Mother's Day from 9 a.m. at 3 p.m. Full brunch and lunch menu with Hammock breakfast burrito, brunch enchiladas, and jalapeño sausage and cheddar cheese hash. Find the menu online and order online too.