Bella Hadid is now following Selena Gomez on social media after the breakup from The Weeknd! Who did you both date!

After she stopped following Selena Gomez on Instagram when she was dating The Weeknd, whom the supermodel also dated, it seems like she followed her again on the social media app! In other words, it seems like there is no bad blood between the two stars just because they were romantically involved with the same man.

That being said, it didn't take long for fans to realize that Selena apparently has a fan in Bella.

A fan account tweeted yesterday a screenshot that showed he was following the singer on Instagram again, about a year after she and The Weeknd ended their relationship again.

However, as mentioned above, both Selena and Bella dated the male singer, and they weren't followed on social media for most of the time!

It was actually Selena who followed Bella first, in November of last year.

Now that the situation has changed and the model is no longer involved with the singer, she has decided to return the favor!

Sure enough, Selena also waited for her second separation to follow Bella.

After all, between October 2017, which is when Selena and The Weeknd ended things, and November 2019, when he and Bella broke up a second time, Selena wasn't following the supermodel either.

It may have been a matter of pride, but the circumstances have obviously changed, so now, neither is afraid to show love to the other!

Apparently they were both ready to leave the past behind and fans love it.

After all, there's no need for drama just because of her failed romances with the same man!

Instead, the stars are now ready to celebrate openly and show mutual support online, and that's weird, but it's definitely great to see!



