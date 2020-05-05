Beleagured E-Cigarette Maker Juul moves San Francisco headquarters to D.C. – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington D.C., according to a report published in the Wall Street Journal.

Juul has been heavily slandered by vapers, nicotine, tobacco opponents, and parents who say the company's marketing targets teens, especially its flavored e-cigarettes. San Francisco imposed a ban on all electronic cigarettes on January 1. The California attorney general filed a lawsuit against the company last November, saying the company allegedly "targeted youth through advertising and gave no warnings about the chemical's exposure to the product and the risks of cancer, birth defects and reproductive harm. "

Move its headquarters to Washington D.C. it would put the Juuls closer to the federal legislators and regulators who will determine the fate of the company in the US. USA, According to the WSJ report.

Juul will continue to maintain a presence in San Francisco "that will continue to be an important center for the development of the company's products and software."