BCA: Willmar Man committed suicide while confronting the police – Up News Info

A Willmar man cut his throat and killed himself in a confrontation with police that wounded an officer last week, the Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension said Tuesday.

Officers were called to a domestic incident at a Willmar home early Friday. Officer Nicole Wortham found José Reyna Lozano, 38, in a room, with a knife and a knife to his throat. Wortham fired an electric pistol at Lozano, who cut his neck. Lozano stabbed the officer in the neck and shoulder, and she fired her gun, hitting Lozano in the leg.

Another Willmar officer, Noah Maschino, also shot Lozano with an electric pistol while continuing to threaten himself and the other officer with the knife. Lozano passed out and died on the scene. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office said Lozano died of suicide due to a severe neck injury.

Wortham was treated in a hospital and released the following day. Both officers have a standard administrative license.

A woman in the home suffered a knife injury during the incident. She was treated in a hospital and released.

The BCA is investigating at the request of the Willmar Police Department. Portions of the incident were captured on body camera video.

For those suffering from depression and suicidal thoughts, help is available from the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Call 1-800-273-8255.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hotline is also available at 651-645-2948.

The Twin Cities also have several lines of crisis:Anoka 763-755-3801

Carver / Scott: 952-442-7601

Dakota: 952-891-7171

Washington: 651-777-5222

Hennepin-Adult: 612-596-1223

Hennepin-Child: 612-348-2233

Ramsey-Adult: 651-266-7900

