BBC Poaches Turner Chief Patricia Hidalgo as their new children's boss – Up News Info

The BBC turned to Turner to find its new head of education and children, and hired Patricia Hidalgo, head of children's programming for the WarnerMedia company.

Hidalgo has worked at Turner for almost seven years and holds the somewhat difficult-to-handle job title of senior vice president, director of content and creative for EMEA and International Strategy for Children.

She replaces outgoing Alice Webb, who is leaving the children's sector to join Universal Music Group's television production company Eagle Rock Entertainment as CEO.

More follows.

%MINIFYHTMLfbfc9dc1ad685a8772bfff3a96db6e3714%