Barack and Michelle Obama to Headline YouTube Virtual Start Event – Up News Info

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will headline "Dear Class of 2020", a virtual graduation event to celebrate graduates from around the world. The multi-hour event premieres on Saturday, June 6 on YouTube. BTS and Lady Gaga are also among the opening speakers, with special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya, among others.

Barack and Michelle Obama will each give graduation speeches, as well as a whole heartfelt message, to high school and college seniors who miss graduation celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Michelle Obama's Outreach Initiative will host a full hour of content to kick off the celebration.

"Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is giving inspiration in the form of a virtual start," said Susanne Daniels, global director of content for YouTube. "We look forward to bringing together notable and influential speakers along with performances by some of their favorite artists to encourage the students who have worked so hard to get here."

In addition to BTS and Lady Gaga, opening speakers include former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, CEO of Alphabet and Google Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai. BTS and others will perform on a virtual graduation night after the party. "Dear Class of 2020" will also feature special appearances by YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys.

In "Dear Class of 2020," people from around the world will join the class of 2020 as a unique community to celebrate their resilience and the endless possibilities of their future, YouTube says. "The festival-style lineup combines classic start-day themes with a wide variety of entertainment that will capture all the emotions of graduation, including pride, hope, optimism, and camaraderie."

YouTube is working in partnership with Higher Reach, Born This Way Foundation, Malala Fund, TODAY, and Ideas United to showcase student stories and introduce graduates from around the world, including a publicly sourced graduation speech. The special will be produced by Done + Dusted.

"Dear Class of 2020" can be broadcast on the YouTube Originals channel and on the Learn @ Home site. The full schedule of kick-off events will be available on the Learn @ Home site beginning May 17.