Barack and Michelle Obama announce that they will host a virtual graduation ceremony for the entire class of 2020

Positive TSR Images: The spread of the coronavirus has taken away many special moments, including the class of 2020. Those who graduate this year are finding unique ways to celebrate their accomplishments, and our President Forever and First Lady have just announced that they! They have something special for graduates!

Whether you're graduating from high school or college, Barack and Michelle Obama want to celebrate all they've accomplished by hosting a virtual graduation ceremony on June 6! In an Instagram post, Michelle says she wants to make sure every graduate gets the celebration they deserve.

"Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion even more special," the caption reads. “And I know that none of you imagined that you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or the screen of a phone. But I still want to make sure you get the celebration you deserve. "

The ceremony will air on YouTube and will feature a list of some of their favorite celebrities as special guests. As of now, both Barack and Michelle are listed as graduation speakers, in addition to Lady Gaga and Condoleezza Rice. There will also be special appearances by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Zendaya and more.

Our President Forever made his own announcement on Instagram, expressing how excited he is to host the ceremony with his wife.

"I have always loved joining the beginnings, the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we cannot meet in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the 2020 national class and recognize this milestone with you and your beloved ".

The live broadcast will take place at 12 p.m. PST, and Barack and Michelle would love for all graduates, family and friends to join the celebration!