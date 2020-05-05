Bana Ali, who defended basketball in Somalia, dies at 54

Ali gained prominence for being a vocal defender of basketball in Somalia, spending not only his spare time but also your own money to ensure that the country's players have their chance on the international stage. A basketball enthusiast and a well-known player in Mogadishu before the Somali Civil War began, he served as Secretary General and Chief Marketing Officer for the Somali National Basketball Team over the years, and was also a member of East and Central Africa . City Inter Basketball Committee. Mr. Ali was also a member of the Africa department of the International Basketball Federation, or FIBA ​​Africa, which is part of the world governing body, FIBA, for sport. Just this year, FIBA ​​Africa said Ali had first helped achieve corporate sponsorship for the Somali men's senior national team, allowing him to travel to Kenya and participate in FIBA's AfroBasket 2021 prequalifiers.

