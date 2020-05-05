B-1B Bomber of the US Air Force USA Training conducted in the East China Sea – Defense Blog

The US Air Force USA It confirmed that its Lancer B-1B bombers carried out training in the East China Sea, according to a recent press release from the service.

On Tuesday, the Pacific Air Force Public Affairs press release said a ninth B-1B Lancer Expeditionary Bomb Squadron lands at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 4, 2020, after completing a training mission in the East China Sea.

"The squadron is deployed to Guam for a deployment of the Bomber Task Force," it said in a statement. "BTFs support the goal of the National Defense Strategy to be strategically predictable and operationally unpredictable."

Four bombers and approximately 200 Airmen from the 9th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, deployed to support Pacific Air Force training efforts with allies, partners, and joint forces; and strategic deterrence missions to strengthen the rule-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.

The B-1 can carry the largest conventional guided and unguided weapon payload in the US Air Force. USA

"The B-1 can carry a larger payload of joint air-to-surface separation missiles and a larger payload of 2,000 pound class direct attack ammunition," Welton said. Furthermore, the B-1 can carry the LRASM, giving it advanced counterattack capabilities. It also has an advanced self-protection suite and is capable of transiting at supersonic speeds to enhance offensive and defensive capabilities. "

The last time B-1s were deployed to the region was in 2017. Bombers from the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron supported Andersen AFB missions, conducting multiple sequenced bilateral missions with the Republic of Korea Air Force and Self-Defense Force. Japan air.

"Our wing has conducted and participated in a variety of exercises over the past year to ensure that we are prepared for large-scale missions like this," said Sumangil. "We are excited to return to Guam and proud to continue to be part of the terrorist force prepared to defend the United States and its allies against any threat."