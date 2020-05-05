Average MLB salary of about $ 4.4M for fifth consecutive year, according to AP study – Up News Info

NEW YORK – The average Major League Baseball salary before the postponed opening day held steady at around $ 4.4 million for the fifth consecutive season, according to a contract study by The Associated Press.

After a low season when Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg, Anthony Rendon, and Christian Yelich agreed to deals of more than $ 200 million, the flattened salary curve is evidence of a dwindling slice of the pie for baseball's middle class. The stalemate has been unprecedented since the free agent era dawned in 1976.

And that's before you factor in any declines caused by a shortened 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a pullback, the New York Yankees top the rosters for the first time since 2013 and rise above the Pittsburgh Pirates at $ 54 million, the lowest of any major league team in six years.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred remains confident that there will be a season, but he is unsure when health conditions will allow training to resume.

The MLB average when the lists were frozen on March 28 was $ 4,432,530, 1.3% more than $ 4,375,486 in last year's opening day AP poll. The average remains below its record $ 4.45 million at the start of the 2017 season and has stagnated since the highest luxury tax rates for high-paying teams began.

Going back to 2016, the average has increased just 1% over four seasons, an average annual increase of 0.25%. The average rose 27% in the four years ending in 2012 and 9% in the four years ending in 2008.

MLB revenue is estimated to have grown at an annual rate of about 4% in recent years, but this year it will drop sharply due to the impact of the new coronavirus. MLB's 2021 revenue will also be affected, according to Manfred.

Scott Boras, the sport's most powerful agent, says the disparity in the rate of increase must be addressed in collective bargaining for the labor deal that replaces the contract that expires in December 2021.

"When income goes up 15% and wages goes up 1%, we have to really calculate the valuation of rights and look at it in a way that allows those rights to be exercised differently," he said.

While there were 878 players on the rosters and injured lists at the start of the 2019 season, there were 899 players in the latest AP poll because the teams had not yet cut to the active limit. The cap increases this year from 25 to 26, and there could be a further expansion of the roster after interrupted spring training, which would affect the average.

Many teams have redirected money from the small middle class of baseball to the top of salary structures.

Forty-four players are at $ 20 million or more, up from 39 last year and outscored by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. AL's three-time MVP is at $ 38.5 million when a prorated portion of his signing bonus is added to his $ 36 million salary.

Cole is second with $ 36 million with the Yankees, followed by Washington pitcher Max Scherzer, who has $ 35.9 million when considering his signing bonus and discounting the deferred payments he won't receive in full until 2028.

There are 136 players making at least $ 10 million, compared to 122.

Players who make at least $ 5 million and less than $ 10 million fell from 120 to 102. Those who earn at least $ 2 million, but less than $ 5 million, dropped slightly from 150 to 145. Some players in training spring with minor league contracts at the time The tier is likely to add to the 40-man roster if the season starts.

After signing Cole, the Yankees raised their projected payroll to a team record of nearly $ 242 million as of March 28, up from $ 207 million at the start of last season and beating the previous club mark set in 2016. That includes $ 21.9 million for released outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury who is being disputed in a complaint.

Boston topped payrolls in the past two seasons and won a World Series title in 2018. The Los Angeles Dodgers had the highest payroll of 2014-17, ending the Yankees' 15-year streak as baseball's biggest spender. .

The Dodgers are in second place with about $ 222 million, up from $ 191 million last year, after acquiring midfielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price from Boston.

American League champion Houston is third with approximately $ 208 million, above $ 158 million, followed by the Chicago Cubs with approximately $ 192 million, below $ 209 million, and the Los Angeles Angels with approximately $ 181 million, above $ 162 million.

Pittsburgh cut its payroll of $ 77 million at the beginning of last season to a level not seen from Miami and Houston in 2014. Other teams near the bottom are Baltimore ($ 61 million), Tampa Bay ($ 69 million) and Miami ($ 71 million).

Seattle has around $ 116 million, which includes nearly $ 40 million dedicated to players who are no longer in the Mariners: Jay Bruce ($ 18.6 million), Edwin Encarnacion ($ 8.3 million), Mike Leake ($ 5 million), Sunday Santana ($ 4 million) and Robinson Canó ($ 3.75 million).

AP figures include prorated wages and shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed earnings for players on active rosters and disabled rosters, plus Michael Pineda of Minnesota, who is on the restricted list and has 39 games remaining on a drug suspension . For some players, portions of the deferred money are discounted to reflect current values.

The payroll figures take into account the adjustments for cash transactions on exchanges, the signing of bonds that are the responsibility of the club to accept the contract, the purchase of options and the termination payment for released players.

