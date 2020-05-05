Auditor: Brett Favre received $ 1.1M in welfare funds for speeches he never gave – Up News Info

JACKSON, MISS (AP) – A nonprofit group caught in a misappropriation plan in Mississippi used federal welfare money to pay former NFL quarterback Brett Favre $ 1.1 million for multiple sentences, but Favre did not show up for the events. the state auditor said Monday.

Details of the payments to Favre are included in an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services. State auditor Shad White said his employees identified $ 94 million in questionable agency spending, including payments for sports activities without a clear connection to help people in need in one of the poorest states in the US. USA

The audit was launched months after a former director of Human Services and five other people were indicted on state embezzlement charges of approximately $ 4 million. They have pleaded not guilty and await trial in what White has called one of the largest Mississippi cases of public corruption in decades.

"If there was a way to waste the money, it appears that the DHS leadership or its beneficiaries thought about it and tried," White said Monday.

White said the Human Services audit "shows the most egregious mismanagement my staff has ever seen in their careers."

The payments to Favre were made by the Mississippi Community Education Center, a group that had contracts with the Department of Human Services to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The audit says Favre Enterprises was paid $ 500,000 in December 2017 and $ 600,000 in June 2018, and was supposed to deliver speeches during at least three events. The auditor's report says that "after a cursory review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the person hired did not speak and was not present at those events."

Favre, who lives in Mississippi, is not facing criminal charges. The audit report lists the payments to him as "questioned,quot; costs, which White said means "the auditors clearly saw bad spending or were unable to verify that the money had been legally spent." The Associated Press texted Favre questions Monday and left a message for him with his former agent Bus Cook, and Favre did not immediately respond.

John Davis was director of the Department of Human Services from January 2016 to July 2019, appointed by the then governor. Phil Bryant, a Republican who also appointed White to the position when a previous auditor resigned. Davis was one of the accused persons; Another was Nancy New, who was director of the Mississippi Community Education Center. Davis, New and the other defendants have pleaded not guilty and await trial.

The auditor's report said leaders of the Department of Human Services, particularly Davis, "participated in a widespread and pervasive conspiracy to circumvent internal controls, state law, and federal regulations,quot; to target grant money to certain individuals and groups. Davis instructed two groups that received grants, the Mississippi Community Education Center and the Northern Mississippi Family Resource Center, to spend money with certain other individuals or groups, according to the auditor's report.

White said those two nonprofit groups received more than $ 98 million in grants from the Department of Human Services during the three years ending June 30. Most of the money came from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.

White said the audit will be sent to the US Department of Health and Human Services. And federal officials will decide whether to sanction the state for bad spending, White said.

The audit said the Mississippi Community Education Center awarded service contracts to Davis' relatives, including a company owned by his brother-in-law and nephew. He said the Family Resource Center used the welfare money to buy a vehicle for more than $ 50,000 and another for almost $ 28,000. White said the Department of Human Services should take the vehicles because they were purchased with public money.

The audit said the Mississippi Community Education Center spent $ 1.3 million on a group called the Victory Sports Foundation to conduct three 12-week training camps. White said some participants paid but were not evaluated for eligibility for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The audit said state lawmakers and other elected officials took the fitness classes for free. White said Monday that the nonprofit group is responsible for the questioned spending, not the participants.

