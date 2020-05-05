Ashton Kutcher Bare Hairy Chest During Voice Swap Game with Mila Kunis and Jimmy Fallon

NBC

Before participating in the game for & # 39; Tonight Show: Home Edition & # 39 ;, the actor of & # 39; The Ranch & # 39; and his actress wife talk about their quarantine wine and enlist their friends to help teach their children during quarantine.

Ashton Kutcher has gone above and beyond to make a simple game more entertaining. On Monday May 4, the former "Two and a half Men"The actor took off his shirt and showed his hairy chest while participating in a new" Voice Swap "game for the last episode of" Tonight Show: Home Edition ".

Before starting the game, host Jimmy Fallon explained to Kutcher and his wife, actress Mila Kunis, who need to be the voice of the other when answering questions directed at their partner. Very soon, the 42-year-old actor reduced Kunis to laughter with his ridiculous responses detailing his depositions.

At some point in the game, Kutcher even complained about Kunis for not saying his answer about his wildest dreams. In response, the 36-year-old woman defended herself, "No, I'm horrible with this." Admitting that she doesn't know "how people keep a straight face," she explained, "I enjoy laughter and have a hard time holding it back."

The highlight of the game, however, didn't come until Fallon asked Kutcher what he was most excited to do once the quarantine guidelines were lifted. As Kunis explained on his behalf, "What I like most to do is go naked and run," Kutcher started to take off his shirt and dramatically pretended he was running.

Kutcher's action prompted his wife to intensify her response by saying, "My chest hair is the signal from Batman," which sent Fallon laughing even louder. Without stopping there, the mother of two continued, "I have a permanent Bat signal on my chest and I don't even know why it's there."

On a more serious note, Kutcher and Kunis discussed life in quarantine. When asked about his trick to educate Wyatt, 5, and Dimitri, 3, Kunis confessed that he was receiving help from friends. "The only thing we did that I think is good is that we enlisted our friends to do 20-minute Zoom sessions with our children," he said.

"We think: 'Teach our children anything. It can be anything, from making flower arrangements, to architecture, anything'," the actress continued sharing. "So that gives us 20 minutes of not being parents and also allows our children to have another type of interaction."

<br />

Elsewhere in the interview, the Hollywood couple discussed their Quarantine Wine initiative that supports the coronavirus relief effort. Revealing that the idea came up while they were "doing Zoom dates or Facetime dates with our friends," added Kunis, "I realized how selfishly I felt when I could donate, so in a weird way I combined two of my favorite things: drink and donate. "