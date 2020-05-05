Image: Getty

Vomit bag Welcome to Barf Bag, a daily political recap to help you solve Trump's chaotic news cycle.

There's an internet adage that goes back at least a decade about the inadvisability of playing chess against a pigeon: Regardless of the outcome of the game, the greenish bird will knock down the pieces, defecate on the board and strut around behaving as if won. And true to the conventional wisdom of the Internet, America's most notable shit pigeon, President Donald Trump appears to be preparing to shut down the administration's coronavirus workforce, just as reported cases and expected deaths will double. If history is an indication, then it will declare that the entire ineffective effort was a monumental success, in weeks of press conferences where the annoyance nodded talks about the great job he did.

the New York Times He reports that Olivia Troye, an adviser to Vice President Mike Pence who helps oversee the task force, is telling people that efforts will "slow down" in the coming weeks, perhaps without an official announcement that the task force will be is dissolving. Supported by this claim is also the fact that Trump no longer surrounds himself with task force officials in public meetings and has stopped linking those meetings to task force meetings. Anonymous sources say closing the task force is, of course, the first step in prematurely opening the country to back businesses in service to the constitutional right of all Americans to die and kill for Cheesecake Factory shareholders:

"A senior administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the task force will be shutting down as the White House moves toward Phase One of Trump's plan to" open "the country. The focus will now be on therapeutics, vaccine development and testing, the official said. " %MINIFYHTML29687ce8c4490a7709a09b0cfe1b219914%

But at least we still have another notorious shit pigeon, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who leads his "shadow task force," which will reportedly remain operational. Good. [New York Times]

One of those involved with the coronavirus task force that may soon dissolve claims he was relieved of his duties after it was discovered that he possessed knowledge of the scientific method. A former official with the Department of Health and Human Services says he was removed from office for refusing to award contracts based on political connections or endorsing hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for covid-19. According to Dr. Rick Bright's 58-page complaint, he was forced to abandon his position of responding to the coronavirus when he suggested that HHS be based on science rather than bullshit:

"I insisted on scientifically examined proposals and pushed for a more aggressive agency response to COVID-19. My supervisor was furious when Congress allocated billions of dollars directly to my office, and when I spoke directly to members of Congress, ”the complaint says.

Ring in the spring with an additional 25% discount on sale items at Anthropolo …

Dr. Bright says HHS officials were "fully aware" of the coronavirus threats as early as January 2020 and that he was alarmed at their increasing reliance on undisclosed advice from pharmaceutical corporations to invest in treatments, including drugs and vaccines, without evidence of their efficacy. [NBC News]