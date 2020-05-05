Arrest warrant issued for DaBaby for allegedly hitting the driver

Instagram

The kicker & # 39; Bop & # 39; He faces one count of misdemeanor assault as he is charged with assaulting a driver in Las Vegas during an argument in November 2019.

Up News Info –

An arrest warrant was issued against the newcomer to rap DaBaby after being accused of attacking a driver in Las Vegas last year 2019.

The hitmaker "Suge", real name Jonathan KirkI was in Sin City with some friends in November when they were picked up in a Mercedes Sprinter van.

During the trip, they allegedly lit a pot joint, sparking an argument with the driver, who had to remind his passengers that he had a strict no-smoking rule.

DaBaby and his friends allegedly started cursing him and even threatened him, and when they reached their destination at the Hard Rock Hotel, they refused to pay for the trip.

%MINIFYHTML91a0a16955308eeb13a6a23c95f3d98314%

According to TMZ, DaBaby then lashed out at the driver, hitting him in the back of the head while spitting: "You are not the boss (sic)," while members of the star's entourage are also accused of commenting on have The man killed.

The incident was reported to local police, who have now issued a DaBaby arrest warrant on one count of minor assault.

The rapper's representatives have not yet commented on the claims, but it is not the first time that he has made headlines for violent behavior.

In January 2020, DaBaby was arrested in Miami, Florida, for allegedly hitting a friend of a concert promoter, and although that charge was later dropped due to the alleged victim's lack of cooperation, he was also accused of slapping a fan at a concert. in Tampa, Florida, in early March, so he is currently facing a civil lawsuit.