Are you watching South Korean baseball on TV? Let us help you. – Up News Info

By Andrew Keh, The New York Times

Josh Lindblom, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, was not expecting much last weekend when he turned on his television looking for sports. But what he found was a little too much.

"They had two guys playing Tetris against each other," Lindblom said, laughing.

But now, American sports fans hungry for live games can find a measure of salvation from an unlikely source: South Korean baseball. The Korean Baseball Organization season begins on Tuesday, and ESPN has announced plans for live streams of its games.

Lindblom, 32, will be watching. The right-hander, who sparked a pandemic with his family in Lafayette, Indiana, pitched 4 1/2 seasons in the South Korean league, winning two consecutive Choi Dong awards (awarded to the league's best pitcher) in 2018 and 2019 and the League Most Valuable Player Award last year.

On behalf of baseball fans eager for some live action, The New York Times asked Lindblom and a group of experts for advice on how to best savor South Korea's baseball brand.

The league has a wide range of talents.

Baseball on the other side of the world is still baseball, even if spitting on the field has been temporarily banned. But American fans will notice subtle differences and quirks in the South Korean game.

There are huge disparities in talent in KBO lineups. A team could present a player who could be a star in the Major League Baseball, but also play against someone who could barely make an MLB bench and others who would fit better in the minor leagues.

"There are 65 or 70 high schools that play baseball in Korea, so they are tapping into a much smaller pool of talent," said Aaron Tassano, an international headhunter for the Samsung Lions, whose season opener against the NC Dinos was aired on ESPN on Tuesday.

The KBO is considered an offensive-focused league, with welcoming stadiums. But the league has taken steps in recent years to deflect its hitters' lead, including "misting,quot; the ball and expanding the notoriously small strike zone.

Despite the Korean game's emphasis on power, it might still strike fans as "refreshingly old school," Tassano said.

"There are beatings and robberies," he said. "His game has not been taken over by launch angles and swing speed to the extent that he has it here. "

Fans are not allowed, draining the color

Everyone interviewed for this story lamented the same thing about Korean baseball's current opportunity in the spotlight: lack of fans due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The Korean games offer nine almost constant inputs of noise and color: Each club has a cheer team that guides fans through optimistic singing routines, with songs tailored for each hitter approaching the plate.

"And they'll be singing even if you're losing, 15-0," said Brett Pill, who played for the Kia Tigers from 2014 to 2016 and is now the hitting coach for the Tulsa Drillers, the Los Angeles Dodgers' class. AA team.

The typical KBO game, then, combines the raucous energy of a college football stadium with the specific chant of an English football game.

"They can make a 20,000-seat stadium sound bigger than the 50,000-seat stadiums we have in the United States," said Eric Hacker, who launched in South Korea from 2013 to 2018.

For now, however, baseball stadiums have been so quiet that the sound of swearing players and umpires making calls could be clearly discerned in preseason broadcasts.

Who are the Yankees of the KBO?

Dan Kurtz, a stay-at-home parent in Tacoma, Washington, created the MyKBO.net website in 2003 for the league's small community of English-speaking fans. These days, maintaining a charming and home-like aesthetic, the website remains one of the best sources of up-to-date results for teams and players.

When asked which teams American fans would like to follow, Kurtz noted that fandom doesn't always adhere to complex logic. He joked, for example, that anyone using a Samsung phone could support Samsung Lions.

The Doosan Bears have had the most success recently, reaching the championship series in each of the past five seasons and winning it three times. And the Kia Tigers are the most historically successful, with 11 championships, leading fans to compare them to the Yankees, even if they have been less stellar in recent years.

Kurtz said Mets fans, on the other hand, could relate to the LG Twins, who play the Bears' second fiddle in Seoul, haven't won a title since 1994 and, to really take the comparison home, they have a reputation for not meeting expectations.

Pay attention to the unwritten rules

Most baseball fans now know that celebration bat pitches, frowned upon or worse in MLB, are frequent and accepted as harmless in South Korea.

Korean baseball, then, clearly has its own decorum.

For example, if a pitcher hits a batter with the ball, there is an expectation that he will tip his cap or make some other conciliatory gesture toward his opponent. And in a country where age-based hierarchies often dictate interpersonal behavior, apologies to older opponents tend to be even more pronounced.

"If you're a 24-year-old pitcher and you hit Lee Dae-ho, you'd better take off your hat and bow," said Kurtz, referring to the 37-year-old slugger for the Lotte Giants. "The banks have been cleared because of things like that."

Lindblom said he took advantage of the opportunities to offer demonstrations of sportsmanship to highly regarded opponents like Lee Seung-yuop, KBO's career home run leader, who retired after the 2017 season.

"Every time he entered the box, I bowed, just as a sign of respect," Lindblom said of the slugger, who hit a combined total of 626 home runs in Korea and Japan.

Meet the South Korean stars

Fans in the United States could naturally be drawn to American players in the league (teams can have up to three international players on their rosters) or Korean players who spent time in the major leagues.

But our experts encouraged fans to learn more about lesser-known South Korean players.

Pill was very excited about a 33-year-old chubby pitcher for the Doosan Bears named Yoo Hee-kwan, who throws a curved ball that sometimes hovers around 50 mph.

"He is a very small and small left-handed pitcher, probably over 83," said Pill, referring to his fastball speed. “But he would hit the inside corner every time and then throw a change that just fell off the plate. You saw the ball well, but you couldn't hit it. "

Lindblom said the best overall player in the KBO, in his opinion, was Yang Eui-ji, the 32-year-old receiver for the NC Dinos.

"He's a really smart player, a great situational hitter, and he's also a guy who has some power," Lindblom said. "It is just a tough start. He is also one of the best defensive receivers."

Kurtz mentioned three Korean players who seemed more likely to make the leap to the United States in the coming years: Kim Ha-seong, 24, a talented shortstop who hit .307 last season with 19 home runs; Na Sung-bum, 30, an athletic outfielder with good power and a strong arm, who is trying to return from a serious leg injury he suffered in 2019; and Yang Hyeon-jong, who compiled a 2.29 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 184.2 innings last year and won two Choi Dong-won awards in his career.

"You must have an open mind," said Kurtz, "you will see some good players and you will see things that you have probably never seen, even in the minor leagues." But that's why you watch. "