By Andrew Keh, The New York Times

Josh Lindblom, a pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, was not expecting much last weekend when he turned on his television looking for sports. But what he found was a little too much.

"They had two guys playing Tetris against each other," Lindblom said, laughing.

But now, American sports fans hungry for live games can find a measure of salvation from an unlikely source: South Korean baseball. The Korean Baseball Organization season begins on Tuesday, and ESPN has announced plans for live streams of its games.

Lindblom, 32, will be watching. The right-hander, who sparked a pandemic with his family in Lafayette, Indiana, pitched 4 1/2 seasons in the South Korean league, winning two consecutive Choi Dong awards (awarded to the league's best pitcher) in 2018 and 2019 and the League Most Valuable Player Award last year.

On behalf of baseball fans eager for some live action, The New York Times asked Lindblom and a group of experts for advice on how to best savor South Korea's baseball brand.

The league has a wide range of talents.

Baseball on the other side of the world is still baseball, even if spitting on the field has been temporarily banned. But American fans will notice subtle differences and quirks in the South Korean game.

There are huge disparities in talent in KBO lineups. A team could present a player who could be a star in the Major League Baseball, but also play against someone who could barely make an MLB bench and others who would fit better in the minor leagues.

"There are 65 or 70 high schools that play baseball in Korea, so they are tapping into a much smaller pool of talent," said Aaron Tassano, an international headhunter for the Samsung Lions, whose season opener against the NC Dinos was aired on ESPN on Tuesday.

The KBO is considered an offensive-focused league, with welcoming stadiums. But the league has taken steps in recent years to deflect its hitters' lead, including "misting,quot; the ball and expanding the notoriously small strike zone.

Despite the Korean game's emphasis on power, it might still strike fans as "refreshingly old school," Tassano said.

"There are beatings and robberies," he said. "His game has not been taken over by launch angles and swing speed to the extent that he has it here. "

Fans are not allowed, draining the color

Everyone interviewed for this story lamented the same thing about Korean baseball's current opportunity in the spotlight: lack of fans due to pandemic-related restrictions.

The Korean games offer nine almost constant inputs of noise and color: Each club has a cheer team that guides fans through optimistic singing routines, with songs tailored for each hitter approaching the plate.

