Apryl Jones talks about Omarion Split: He decided to leave without explanation!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones has opened up about her relationship with B2K singer Omarion once again; she says she left without giving him an explanation.

"I was in a really terrible space in 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was just one at the time, and was going through a terrible breakup with his father," she told Voyage LA.

