Apryl Jones talks about Omarion Split: He decided to leave without explanation!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones has opened up about her relationship with B2K singer Omarion once again; she says she left without giving him an explanation.

"I was in a really terrible space in 2016, where I had just had my second child, and my son was just one at the time, and was going through a terrible breakup with his father," she told Voyage LA.

"He decided to leave without explanation and I was forced to pick up the pieces of my life. I went back to work doing what I graduated from school, which was radiation science. I worked at MLK in Watts, California. I was doing this for approximately [five or six] months until physically my body couldn't take it anymore. I ended up without sleep and dehydrated due to breastfeeding and without taking care of myself since my priority was my children ".

April is currently busy promoting her new wine label, Apryl Wines.