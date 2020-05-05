Apple's most affordable iPad is even cheaper at Best Buy and Amazon

Apple's seventh-generation iPad with 32GB of storage is discounted by $ 80 at a couple of retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon. This price drop puts it at $ 250 instead of $ 330. This model has seen a discount like this before, but it's a discount rare enough that you want to know about it. Cyber ​​Monday 2019 had a slightly better offer for $ 230, but since this is just a normal day in May, it's a fantastic time to shop.

This version of the iPad is similar in many ways to Apple's sixth-generation model, although with this tablet you'll get a lot more for your money. Inside, it has the same A10 processor, but its screen size has increased from 9.7 inches to 10.2 inches. Plus, it has an extra gigabyte of RAM (3GB compared to 2GB on the sixth-generation iPad) and a smart connector, which you can use to connect Apple's smart keyboard. When it comes to software, this model runs the latest version of iPadOS, and will continue to receive updates for years to come.

Amazon currently has the space gray color in stock for $ 250, although the other colors can return to the store throughout the day. Best Buy has each color available, but it appears that all are currently pending delivery with an expected delivery date of May 13.