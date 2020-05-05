Apple: France accuses Apple of rejecting help with the StopCovid app – Latest news

France accused Apple on Tuesday of undermining its effort to fight the coronavirus by refusing to help make its iPhones more compatible with a planned "StopCovid,quot; contact tracking application.

Countries are rushing to develop smartphone apps, which are seen as a way to help keep the new coronavirus epidemic under control as the economy reopens.

The apps would use the Bluetooth feature that allows phones to interact with nearby devices to help detect when users come into contact with people who potentially carry the virus.

Apple iPhones typically block access to Bluetooth unless the user is actively running an application. French officials want Apple to change the settings to allow their app to access Bluetooth in the background, so it's always on. So far, they say, Apple has refused.

"Apple could have helped us make the app work even better on the iPhone. They didn't want to," France's digital technology minister Cedric O told BFM Business TV.

"I regret this, given that we are in a period when everyone is mobilizing to fight the epidemic, and given that a large company that is doing well economically is not helping a government in this crisis."

"We will remember it when the time comes," added the minister.

An Apple spokesman in France declined to comment.

The problem of Bluetooth access on iPhones is one of several security-related questions that have arisen as countries try to implement smartphone applications to combat the coronavirus.

France, along with some other countries, wants to keep contact details in a central database, arguing that this would make it easier for authorities to track down suspected cases of coronavirus.

Alphabet's Apple and Google, including those responsible for operating systems on almost all smartphones, want the data to be stored on the phones, out of government reach, and say this would better protect users' privacy.

Or, the French minister said he could not explain the reasoning behind Apple's decision on Bluetooth.

"We consider that the supervision of the health system, the fight against the coronavirus, is a matter for governments and not necessarily for large American companies," he said.

The French minister said the app should be ready to roll out on June 2, regardless of Apple's stance, and that it would enter a test phase in the week of May 11 when the country begins to undo its blockade.

In France, Apple's mobile operating system accounted for 21.1% of the market in the first quarter, while Google's Android accounted for 78.8%, according to Kantar research.

Britain, which uses the same centralized approach as France to store data, will begin testing its own COVID-19 tracking application on the Isle of Wight starting Tuesday.

