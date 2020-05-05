Apple announces that virtual WWDC 2020 will begin on June 22 – BGR

Apple announced Tuesday that WWDC20 will be a virtual event that will begin on June 22.

WWDC20 will be free and can be accessed through the Apple Developer app or website.

Apple is expected to reveal iOS 14 at the event. Keynote details and State of the Union Platforms, sessions and lab schedules, and more will be shared in June.

Almost two months after confirming that its annual World Developers Conference would be modified in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, Apple has announced that it will host WWDC20 virtually on the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website free of charge to everyone. developers starting on June 22. In the past, there has been a fee associated with attending the event, but all developers are invited this year.

Apple says WWDC20 will give developers around the world the opportunity to "gain early access to the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS and watchOS, and learn from Apple engineers as they work to develop life-enriching app experiences of Apple customers worldwide. "

"WWDC20 will be our largest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms," ​​said Phil Schiller, senior vice president of global marketing. "We can't wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all the new tools we've been working on to help them create even more amazing applications and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone at As we get closer to this exciting event. "

In addition to the event, Apple also announced the Swift Student Challenge, instructing student developers to create an interactive scene using the Swift programming language that can be experienced in three minutes. Students have until 11:59 p.m. PDT on May 17 to submit entries, and winners will receive an exclusive WWDC20 jacket and pin set. You can visit Apple's website to learn more about the challenge.

"Students are an integral part of the Apple developer community, and last year WWDC was attended by more than 350 student developers in 37 different countries," said Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi. “While we wait for WWDC20, although our meeting will be virtual this year, we want to recognize and celebrate the creative contributions of our young developers from around the world. We can't wait to see this next generation of innovative thinkers turn their ideas into reality through the Swift Student Challenge. "

Apple did not share many other details, but said that "additional information from the WWDC20 program, including the main details and status of the platforms, the hours of sessions and laboratories, and more, will be shared in June,quot; through the application and the Apple Developer website, as well as by email.

