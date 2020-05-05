Apple and Google show what coronavirus contact tracking apps will be like – BGR

Apple and Google released conceptual images of what a coronavirus contact tracking app built on top of their common API would look like.

The screenshots explain how a user can enroll in the process, how they can record a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, and what exposure notifications will look like.

Neither Apple nor Google will create their own tracking applications. Instead, authorities will rely on the API to code applications for their countries or communities.

Apple and Google have developed a standard API that authorities can use to create coronavirus contact tracking applications for specific countries or communities. These apps rely on a phone's Bluetooth connectivity to ping nearby devices and create local records of that handshake. When one of those users reports that they have been diagnosed with COVID-19 positive, a database will record that event. Phones enrolled in the tracking program will check that database on a regular basis, and that's how they will uncover a record that one of their contacts tested positive in the past 14 days. That's when the phone user is notified that they may have been exposed to a coronavirus patient at some point in the past few weeks. It all happens anonymously, with random identification numbers assigned to phones and end-to-end encryption that protects data transmission. No user data is collected in the process, and users can choose not to participate in the contact tracking app if they choose to. The whole concept is much easier to explain with images, and Apple and Google have released conceptual screenshots of how these apps can look.

We have referred to the Apple and Google coronavirus contact tracking tool as an application all the time because it is much easier to conceptualize it as such. It is important to note that it is not Apple or Google that will create these applications, but developers who work in connection with local governments and medical authorities seeking to employ technology for contact tracking purposes.

However, the screenshots below show what these apps will look like. The conceptual applications of Apple and Google inform the user of what happens to the application when they register to participate, explaining at each step what happens, regardless of the phone they use.

The following set of screenshots shows how a user would tell the system that they have been diagnosed with a positive COVID-19. The following set of images shows that the user will have to provide some type of verification to validate their diagnosis. This means that only users who have been evaluated will be able to share a positive diagnosis with the application, and this will prevent possible abuse.

The following set of screenshots reveals what notifications will look like when the app tells a person that they were close to a COVID-19 patient. The application will notify you when the contact occurred and provide instructions on the steps to follow.

Finally, the following set of screenshots shows how an iPhone or Android user can choose not to participate in the COVID-19 exposure record. The same screens will also show you the number of exposure controls and allow you to delete the data stored on the phone, which is a record of Bluetooth handshakes with other iPhone and Android phones.

Some countries will use the Apple-Google API to create their own applications soon, including Germany. Others, like the UK and France, will go ahead with apps that may not be as privacy conscious as they may collect additional data about users.

