Apple and Google ban the use of location tracking in contact tracking apps – Latest news

Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google said they would ban the use of location tracking in apps that use a new contact tracking system that they are both building to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Apple and Google, whose operating systems power 99% of smartphones, said last month that they would work together to create a system to notify people who have been around others who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The companies plan to allow only public health authorities to use the technology.

Both companies said privacy and preventing governments from using the system to collect data on citizens was a primary goal. The system uses Bluetooth signals from phones to detect encounters and does not use or store GPS location data.

But developers of official coronavirus-related applications in several US states. USA They told Reuters last month that it was vital that they be allowed to use GPS location data in conjunction with the new contact tracking system to track how outbreaks move and identify hot spots.

Apple-Google's decision not to allow the collection of GPS data with its contact tracking system will require public health authorities wishing to access the GPS location to trust what Apple and Google have described as unstable solutions that exhaust the drums.

The alternatives would likely miss out on a few encounters because iPhone and Android devices turn Bluetooth connections off after a while to save battery life and other reasons, unless users remember to turn them back on.

But some apps said they planned to follow their own approaches.

Software company Twenty, which developed Utah state's Healthy Together contact tracking app with GPS and Bluetooth, said Monday the app "works effectively,quot; without the new Apple-Google tool.

"If your approach can be more effective than our current solution, we will enthusiastically incorporate its features into our existing application, as long as it meets the specifications of current and future public health partners," Twenty said.



The Canadian province of Alberta, which does not collect GPS data, said it has no plans to adopt the Apple-Google system for its ABTraceTogether application.

Privacy experts have warned that any cache of location data related to health problems could make businesses and individuals vulnerable to ostracism if the data is exposed.

Apple and Google also said Monday that they will allow only one application per country to use the contact system, to avoid fragmentation and encourage wider adoption. However, the companies said they would support countries that choose a state or regional approach, and that US states. USA They will be able to use the system.

(Report by Stephen Nellis and Paresh Dave in San Francisco; Edition by Tom Brown and Leslie Adler)