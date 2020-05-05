APAMC Annual Television Newsletter Shows Asian Representation in Deadlock – Up News Info

The Asia Pacific Pacific Media Coalition (APAMC) released its annual television report card, rating the top four television networks for the 2018-2019 season by evaluating their progress toward diversity and inclusion for Asia-Pacific Americans (APA) on screen and behind the camera and although there has been some progress, it was not enough for the needle to move dramatically. In fact, it hardly moved at all.

The report card evaluated the networks in the following categories: acting (regular and recurring), unscripted (presenters and contestants), writers / producers, directors, development, commitment to diversity, and relationship with the diversity department. ABC earned an overall rating of B, while CBS earned a rating of B- and NBC earned a C, all on par with its 2017-2018 brands. Fox scored the lowest with a C-, but it's a noticeable increase from the F he received last season.

Related story Jill Soloway's Center for Cultural Power and 5050by2020 feature selected writers for the Disruptor Scholarship

"Since APAMC began meeting with networks in 1999," said APAMC President Daniel Mayeda, "overall, we have seen improvement in the various categories (such as actors, unscripted, writers / producers, directors). By For example, in the 2002-03 season, the screen rendering of APAs was so poor that we gave two Network Fs in the Actor category as part of the larger Multi-Ethnic Media Coalition (MEMC), which also includes the NAACP. , the National Council of Latino and American Indian Media on Film / TV, we urge networks to sign Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs), create diversity departments, actor exhibits, writers and directors programs, and other channeling programs. " .

On the acting front, ABC and CBS held steady with last season. ABC was at the head of the class with an A- while CBS got a B-. Fox went from F to D + while NBC went from C to C +. All of these may seem like good numbers, but APAMC feels that the success of Crazy Rich Asians in the summer of 2018 it did not have much influence to increase the number of series directed by APA on network television.

ABC had 23 APA regulars in its series, which is down from 24 the previous season, but in percentage terms, they increased among all regulars (10.9% to 11.4%). However, the APA's recurring players fell almost half from 27 (7.7%) to 14 (5.7%).

The strongest regular roles were preserved from the previous season in Just arrived by boat and Marvel Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. New regular roles included Christina Chang and Will Yun Lee in The good doctor and Vir Das in Cavalier whiskey.

APAMC sheds some light on Shonda Rhimes' shows that have been a touchstone for diverse storytelling on ABC. The Coalition has pointed out to ABC executives that Rhimes programs in Seattle have never reflected the ethnic reality of that city. With Asian Americans representing 14% of the population, there have been no APA regulars in Grey's Anatomy or years and only has a recurring actor with Alex Landi. There has been a regular, non-recurring APA in Station 19 and just one regular and one recurring APA actor at the Philadelphia headquarters How to escape murder and there are no APA regulars or recurring clients in New York For the people. APAMC believes there are significant missed opportunities that ABC should use to give APAs more representation and greater authenticity for the series.

The Coalition also notes that ABC had three APA lead pilots who were not chosen this season who would have improved their rating. This included the untitled comedies of Jessica Gao and Hannah Simone, as well as the Heart of life that put Harry Shum Jr. in the lead. The series was redeveloped.

ABC received the highest overall rating for the third consecutive year and led with the highest rating in five of the seven categories: Actors (A-; third consecutive year), Commitment to Diversity (A; also), Development (B +) , Directors (B +; tied with CBS) and Writers / Producers (B).

%MINIFYHTML74fc268deba4be7e17c5eb389f74a10014%

On CBS's performance front, regular and recurring players dropped slightly from 21 to 20 repeat customers (10% to 10%) and 27 to 29 recurring customers (14% to 11%). The network kept most of its strongest regular APA roles, including Lucy Liu in the Elementary as well as Meaghan Rath in Hawaii Five-0. Furthermore, Saraj Sahrma appeared in God made me a friend while Tim Kang was in Magnum P.I. CBS has 49 combined regular and recurring roles, most from any other network. Still, the quality of the roles isn't as strong overall as the 37 combined on ABC. APAMC notes that some of the regulars, like those in Hawaii Five-0 They hardly see each other.

Like ABC, APAMC notes that CBS has missed opportunities, specifically with its NCIS franchise that points out that there are no APA regulars in NCIS NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles, with the latter established an area that exceeds 15% APA.

CBS also had the Asian-American family comedy pilot, The Malibu Emperor starring Ken Jeong who made no progress on the season.

In the other categories, CBS led with Directors (B +; linked with ABC), Relationship with the Diversity Department (B) and No Writing (C +; linked with Fox).

NBC saw an increase from 11 to 12 (6% to 7.7%) when it comes to regular customers for the series, largely due to three regular APA cast members of the short-lived series. I feel bad starring Sarayu Blue. Recurrence jumped from 12 to 27, but according to APAMC, these numbers are inflated because the network data included actors who appeared in just two episodes instead of the proper definition of recurrent, which is three to six occurrences. There is a regular APA in Chicago Medbut as for the other Dick Wolf shows Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and SVU Law and Order there were no regulars of the APA series.

The good news is that NBC The Good Place, Superstore and the above I feel bad It featured two or more APA regulars, and each of these characters played an important role in advancing the stories. Grade: C to C +.

As for the rest of the categories, NBC ranked last in three of them: unscripted (D +), directors (C +) and writers / producers (C).

Ultimately, Fox only delivered four APA regulars (3%), and none voiced regular characters on their many animation shows. Although Fox counted 20 APA as recurring (8%), this was an inflated number that included actors who did not meet the actual definition of "recurring actor".

Although Fox tied with CBS to obtain the best grade without a script (C +), the network obtained the worst score in four categories: Development (F / Incomplete Information), Commitment to Diversity (D +), Relationship with the Department of diversity (C-) and the performance category mentioned above (D +) that marks the lowest grade in the network since the first APAMC report card for the 2000-01 season 18 years ago.

The numbers may be stagnant across all four major networks, APAMC saw that there have been huge gains with streamers, including Netflix (Nobody's teacher, To all the boys that I've loved before, Ugly delicious, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Amazon Prime (Man in the high castle) and Hulu (PEN15) It's the same story for Comedy Central cable channels (Awkwafina as Nora from Queens, Ronny Chieng: international student), AMC (Into the Badlands, Killing Eve, The Terror: Infamy), Bravo (Family Karma) and Disney Channels (Andi Mack, Look real detective)

"As we continue to advocate for networks to offer more APAs in leading roles, the Coalition applauds the increased inclusion of APAs elsewhere," Mayeda said. “We recognize that many of these programs and movies would not have been possible without the training and opportunities created by the diversity efforts of the networks. But the networks themselves must redouble their efforts to avoid falling behind their transmission and cable counterparts in representing APA. "