Another coronavirus vaccine is starting clinical trials in the US. USA – BGR

German biopharmaceutical company BioNTech partnered with Pfizer to develop an mRNA vaccine for the new coronavirus.

Your product reached the clinical phase testing stage, with phase 1/2 testing already underway in Germany and the US. USA

The first American volunteers will soon enroll in the trial, and the two companies say they could make hundreds of millions of doses next year, assuming the drug works.

According to Bill Gates, 115 teams were working on candidates for the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-April, and some of those drugs have already reached human trials. Last week, we learned of a German company that started testing an mRNA vaccine. BioNTech's BNT162 is the compound in question, and the company partnered with pharmacist Pfizer to expand testing and manufacturing.

The two sides announced Tuesday that the BNT162 Phase 1/2 trial will also begin in the United States. Assuming the drug can elicit the desired immune response that prevents infection with the new coronavirus, millions of doses of the vaccine could be ready for emergency use this year, and hundreds of millions of doses could be mass-produced by 2021.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial is part of a global development program, the two companies said in a press release. The dosing of the first cohort in Germany was completed last week. The Phase 1/2 trial is "designed to determine the safety, immunogenicity, and optimal dose level of four candidates for mRNA vaccines, and will be evaluated in a single ongoing study."

Stage 1 of the study is the dose-increasing portion of the Phase 1/2 trial in the US. USA And it will include up to 360 subjects in two age cohorts: 18-55 and 65-85. The youngest group will be the first to receive the vaccine, and the oldest group will receive it once tests from the younger cohort have produced evidence of safety and immunogenicity. In other words, as with other vaccine candidates, the trial phase must demonstrate that the new drug is effective in generating a response and is safe for the user.

The BioNTech medication will be administered to volunteers at various sites in the US. USA, including NYU Grossman School of Medicine, University of Maryland School of Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center / Rochester Regional Health, and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Pfizer and BioNTech are testing four candidate vaccines, each representing a different combination of mRNA format and target antigen. The test will screen these candidates simultaneously to identify the safest and most efficient candidate who will then be administered to a larger number of volunteers.

The two companies are already working to increase vaccine production for global supply, assuming the final candidate delivers the expected results:

Pfizer plans to activate its extensive manufacturing network and invest at risk in an effort to produce a COVID-19 approved vaccine as quickly as possible for the world's neediest. The breadth of this program should allow the production of millions of vaccine doses in 2020, increasing to hundreds of millions in 2021. Pfizer-owned sites in three US states. USA (Massachusetts, Michigan and Missouri) and Puurs, Belgium have been identified as manufacturing centers. for the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more sites to be selected. Through its existing mRNA production sites in Mainz and Idar-Oberstein, Germany, BioNTech plans to increase its production capacity to provide additional capabilities for a global supply of the potential vaccine.

Following regulatory approval, Pfizer and BioNTech will make the vaccine available worldwide, except in China, where the company has partnered with Fosun Pharma.

BioNTech is not the only company developing genetic vaccines, which are a type of medicine that has never been tested in humans to prevent infectious diseases. Moderna began Phase 1 testing of its own mRNA vaccine candidate a few weeks ago, and is now preparing for Phase 2. If successful, Moderna's vaccine could be ready for emergency use as soon as this fall. However, the company has yet to reveal any data on the product's efficiency. Separately, Inovio, backed by Bill Gates, has a DNA vaccine in the works.

A few days ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the first COVID-19 vaccine could be ready for mass use in January, but that's the best case scenario, assuming everything goes well. Despite the large number of companies working on vaccines for the new coronavirus, there is no guarantee that any of them will work.

Bill Gates warned a few days ago that the biggest challenge that will follow the actual development of an effective vaccine is to manufacture the product in large quantities and deliver it to all corners of the world.

