Angelina Jolie urges Congress to increase food assistance amid the coronavirus crisis

Angelina Jolie He wrote to the leaders of the United States Congress asking them to increase assistance to families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The spread of the virus and the resulting closure measures have left tens of millions out of work and closed schools, where many children receive free meals, prompting Congress to approve a $ 15 billion increase for food assistance benefits.

However, the actress, who has worked on initiatives to stop hunger worldwide as a leading defender of refugees and human rights, wrote to top U.S. politicians last month, April 2020, claiming that needs more action.

"Many of the most vulnerable children in the United States have missed almost 740 million meals at school, due to the closure resulting from the rapid spread of the coronavirus," he wrote in the letter, obtained by USA Today. "With parents facing lost jobs and wages, many of these children go hungry."

The star demanded that heads of Congress, including Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, strengthen the U.S. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) program to bring meals to the poorest.

About half of all public school children in the US USA They typically rely on free or reduced-price meals, but services have been curtailed by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic despite efforts to continue assistance through schools and nonprofits.

Before sending her letter, Angelina discussed food assistance in a video conference with food bank organizers and No Kid Hungry campaign leaders aimed at alleviating food poverty among children in the United States.

"I knew there was trouble in the United States. I knew there was poverty," he said.Pernicious"Star told the group, according to USA Today." I couldn't believe when I realized how many school children in the United States depended on a meal to avoid starvation. I was so upset that we have reached this point as a country. "