Andy Cohen's son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt are off to a great start: sharing a babysitter and clothes!

Andy Cohen's 1-year-old son Benjamin and Anderson Cooper's newborn son Wyatt Morgan have already got off to a great start. In fact, the two boys can end up being as close as siblings at this rate! Anderson Cooper surprised everyone with the wonderful news that he has welcomed a baby into his family through a surrogate. After sharing a beautiful post on her official Instagram account, where she has 2.3 million followers. The response was surprising when Anderson shared a photo of himself cradling baby Wyatt's head in his hands while feeding him a bottle. With four photos in the slide show, Anderson and Wyatt quickly became the top trending news. It didn't take long for close friend Andy Cohen to leave a comment on Anderson's photos where he let the world know that his son Ben loved baby Wyatt, but it seems like it's just the beginning of their bond.

Since Benjamin Wyatt just celebrated his first birthday on February 4, 2019, and since he is about a year older than Wyatt, he is already handing over his things to the newborn. Anderson Cooper appeared in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and explained that the two are already close.

You can see photos of Anderson and Wyatt in the slideshow below.

See this post on Instagram I want to share some happy news with you. On Monday I became a father. This is Wyatt Cooper. He is three days old. It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mom and dad liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. I weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, it is sweet, smooth, healthy and I am more than happy. As a gay child, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son. Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing: what she and all the substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My surrogate mother has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. I wish my mom, dad, and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on April 30, 2020 at 6:51 p.m. PDT

You can watch the video interview with Anderson Cooper and Stephen Colbert where they discussed Anderson's new baby below.

Andy Cohen also confirmed very important information. Since Anderson Cooper is a busy man, he will need help with baby Wyatt and will use nothing but Benjamin Cohen's babysitter! Andy confirmed the information after many fans suspected that was why Benjamin's babysitter had left to help one of Andy's friends.

Appearing in "Always Unpredictable,quot; Andy Cohen stated the following.

"I've been talking about my babysitter (saying) she's leaving, she's going to help out a friend, and the moment Anderson announced it, I got a bunch of eagle-ear DMs Radio andy listeners saying, "Wait … did you go to your babysitter?" The answer is yes, that's where my babysitter went. We had long planned this transition, but I certainly didn't expect it to happen during a quarantine, of course. So we had to handle this transfer from one house to another very carefully, but we did it and now he's with Anderson and I know he will get Wyatt to have an excellent sleep schedule just like he got Ben. "

You can watch a video where Andy Cohen made the comments below.

What do you think of how close Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are? Do you think Benjamin and Wyat will grow up to be best friends?

