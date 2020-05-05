Andrea Ivanova goes viral after receiving 20 lip injections – Real life Barbie wants the world's biggest lips

Many celebrities are known for undergoing plastic surgery; Then there are people who become celebrities because they had plastic surgery. Some of these names include Rodrigo Alves, who was known as the human Ken doll before she came out as trans, Anastasiya Kvitko, known as Russian Kim Kardashian, and now Andrea Ivanova, who people call real-life Barbie doll . The only difference between Andrea Ivanova and others who have tried to impersonate Barbie in human form is the size of Andrea's lips. Many would argue that in Barbie's 61 years of existence, she has never had lips the size of Andrea's. Most surprising of all, Andrea is only 22 years old and has already completely transformed her appearance, along with the size of her lips, through plastic surgery and other procedures.

According to a Daily Mail report, the 22-year-old Bulgarian woman began her transformation in 2018, but now many are asking if she has body dysmorphia due to her young age and the fact that she has transformed so dramatically. Many are also surprised by Andrea's previous photos, as the consensus is that she not only looked average, but was beautiful and did not need to change her appearance at all.

Andrea has a huge fan base that includes more than 34,000 Instagram followers and is earning more per minute. Her story has gone viral and has now become a household name due to the exaggerated and large size of her lips.

Andrea is not satisfied with her lips and is planning to inject more fillers, but right now, she has a hard time finding doctors who are willing to do the job.

What do you think of Andrea Ivanova's lips?

Do you think it will eventually make it to the Guinness Book of World Records for having bigger lips?

