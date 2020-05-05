Anderson Cooper says he is going to be a co-father to his ex, Benjamin Maisani, and that Baby Wyatt is already receiving help from Benjamin Cohen.

Within days of announcing that he had become a father, CNN's Anderson Cooper appeared on two different talk shows on Monday to give an update on what life is like as a first-time father. The 52-year-old CNN presenter revealed that his ex, Benjamin Maisani, will be a big part of baby Wyatt's life, and Cooper also admitted that he was buying baby clothes from his best friend, Andy Cohen.

During an appearance in The Late Show with Stephen ColbertCooper revealed that Maisani was not only in the delivery room with him when the surrogate mother gave birth to Wyatt Morgan, but he will also be one of Wyatt's parents.

Cooper revealed that Maisani was not only in the delivery room with him when the surrogate mother gave birth to Wyatt Morgan, but he will also be one of Wyatt's parents.

"He is my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family too," Cooper said of Maisani.

This statement echoes what Cooper said in March 2018 when he confirmed that he and the nightclub owner had separated. At the time, Cooper said that he and Maisani are "still familiar to each other,quot; and that they still "love each other very much."

Cooper also commented that his best friend Andy Cohen, who received his son Benjamin through a surrogate in February 2019, was a valuable resource during Wyatt's pregnancy and early life.

"Obviously he knew that beforehand, and he's always been encouraging me," Cooper said. Then he joked, "And I thought, you know, if he can do it, that gave me the final push."

Cooper said Cohen helped a lot because Wyatt is "fully dressed in,quot; Benjamin's clothes. The newscaster explained that he had planned to go shopping, even though he hates it. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was forced to shop online, and didn't know how to shop for baby clothes that way.

“Are you going to buy buy baby or Amazon? I do not know! It just seemed weird to me. So he gave me all the clothes, ”Cooper said.

Cooper, whose mother is the late Gloria Vanderbilt, grew up in an extremely wealthy family, but says she wants Wyatt to understand the value of money. Cooper described himself as "inherently cheap,quot; and someone who likes "good value." He joked that he wanted Wyatt to be a "depression age boy who grows up wearing hand clothes."

Colbert replied that he hopes Wyatt doesn't have that opportunity, and that it's no longer just a metaphor.

Anderson Cooper also appeared in Live! with Kelly and Ryanand said he was able to tell his mother that he was going to be a father before she passed away last year. Vanderbilt died at the age of 95 in June, and Cooper says Wyatt had not yet been created, but that the process had begun.

"I was able to tell him shortly before he died that he was going to have a baby," Cooper said. "He really hadn't, Wyatt hadn't been created at the time. Wyatt wasn't really a being at the time. But he was an idea in my head and I was in the process."



