Anderson Cooper says former Benjamin Maisani will be a parent to his son

Anderson Cooper appeared in the Monday episode of The Late Show and opened up about the role of your ex Benjamin Maisani will play in the life of his son Wyatt.
The topic came up after the host Stephen Colbert He asked the 52-year-old journalist what it has been like to welcome him to a new life during a difficult time.
"My mother died in June, so not even a full year has passed," Cooper said. "Over the course of a year, just on a personal level, having experienced the loss of her life and being there when she last breathed and witnessed that and hugged her then and then suddenly, you know, last Monday at night, being in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate mother and her husband and my former partner Benjamin, who will be one of Wyatt's parents, even though we are no longer together, but you know, he is my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well. And so being there and seeing a new human being born, that I had never seen in person before, was extraordinary. I thought a lot about my mother and seeing life leave her body and see the living being that comes out of this wonderful woman, it's just extraordinary. "
As fans will remember, Cooper and Maisani announced their separation in 2018.
"Benjamin and I parted ways as boyfriends some time ago," Cooper said in a statement to the Daily mail at the time. "We are still a family to each other and we love each other very much. We remain best friends and will continue to share much of our lives together."
During his interview with Colbert, Cooper described his first week of parenting as "extraordinary,quot; and "amazing."
"I just look at him and hug him," the CNN star said of her baby. "I just can't believe that … he's going to depend on me and that he's here. It's amazing … I've always dreamed of that, but I never thought I'd be able to do it. It's been amazing."
He also talked about the transfers his son received from Andy Cohenson of Benjamin.
"It really helped me because my son is fully dressed in the clothes of Andy Cohen's son," Cooper said.
While Cooper said it is "inherently cheap,quot; and that he likes "good value," he also suggested that he didn't know where to start when it came to buying baby clothes.
"First of all, it's a pandemic. I was planning to go shopping, something I hate to do. Then, like, buy online, like, how do you do that for baby clothes? Buy, Buy Baby or Amazon? I don't know It just seemed weird. So yeah, he just gave me all the clothes. I wanted my son to be like a Depression-era kid growing up wearing casual clothes. "
It seems this is not the only way Cohen has helped Cooper. During the Monday episode of Radio andy, the See what happens live with Andy Cohen The host said Cooper hired Benjamin's former babysitter. Cohen said he is also "very happy,quot; for his friend.
"I am very excited that our two children grow up together and be friends and get to know each other," he added. "It's a big age difference for them to be friends, just a year. It was fun last year for Anderson to come and for me … to watch him with Ben and know that this would be his thing. Obviously he was paying attention to a lot. It's just great. "
Cooper announced the birth of her son last week.
"This is Wyatt Cooper. He has three days," Cooper wrote via Instagram at the time. "It is named after my father, who died when I was ten years old. I hope I can be as good a father as he is. My son's middle name is Morgan. It is my mother's last name. I know my mother and father I liked the name Morgan because I recently came across a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He weighed 7.2 pounds at birth, and he's sweet, smooth and healthy. And I'm more than happy. " .
He also expressed his appreciation for his replacement.
"As a gay boy, I never thought it would be possible to have a child, and I am grateful to everyone who has paved the way, and to the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in the birth of my son," he continued. "Above all, I am grateful for a remarkable substitute who brought Wyatt and cared for him with love and tenderness and gave birth to him. It is an extraordinary blessing what she and all substitutes give to families who cannot have children. My mother Substitute has a beautiful family of her own, a wonderfully supportive husband and children, and I am incredibly grateful for all the support they have provided to Wyatt and me. My family is blessed to have this family in our lives. "
At the end of the announcement, he remembered his family members.
"I wish my mom, dad and brother Carter were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him," he concluded. "I imagine them all together, holding each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues."
Watch the video to watch Cooper's interview.
