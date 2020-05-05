Anderson Cooper says former Benjamin Maisani will be a parent to his son

Anderson Cooper appeared in the Monday episode of The Late Show and opened up about the role of your ex Benjamin Maisani will play in the life of his son Wyatt.

The topic came up after the host Stephen Colbert He asked the 52-year-old journalist what it has been like to welcome him to a new life during a difficult time.

"My mother died in June, so not even a full year has passed," Cooper said. "Over the course of a year, just on a personal level, having experienced the loss of her life and being there when she last breathed and witnessed that and hugged her then and then suddenly, you know, last Monday at night, being in a delivery room with this amazing surrogate mother and her husband and my former partner Benjamin, who will be one of Wyatt's parents, even though we are no longer together, but you know, he is my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well. And so being there and seeing a new human being born, that I had never seen in person before, was extraordinary. I thought a lot about my mother and seeing life leave her body and see the living being that comes out of this wonderful woman, it's just extraordinary. "