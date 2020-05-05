Anderson Cooper Denies Being Together With Former Benjamin Maisani

Instagram

The 52-year-old CNN presenter confirms that he will be the father of his son Wyatt with his ex-boyfriend, but the silver fox insists that they are not rekindling their romance.

Anderson Cooper she asked her ex boyfriend Benjamin Maisani to help raise her newborn son Wyatt.

The CNN host announced the birth of his son through a surrogate on Thursday night, April 30, 2020 and, speaking on "The last show with Stephen Colbert"On Monday, the 52-year-old revealed that Maisani" is going to be Wyatt's co-father even though we are no longer together. "

"He is my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family too," Cooper revealed.

Although Cooper and Maisani separated in March 2018, they stayed close, and Maisani was in the delivery room with Cooper and his surrogate mother when Wyatt was born.

Gloving over his new role as a father, the star added: "It is extraordinary. It is amazing. I just look at him and hug him and I cannot believe it. I cannot believe that A] will depend on him and that he belongs to me, that he is here" .

"I always dreamed of it, but I never thought I would really be able to do it. It's just amazing," he added, calling the change in his life "tectonic plates that change, except they don't let you in." debris."

Cooper went on to share that he has been trusting his old friend Andy Cohen, who is the father of Benjamin's youngest son, to assist him through raising children, and has even conveyed some of the boy's criticism.

"I am inherently cheap, I like the good value for money," he joked. "First of all, it's a pandemic. I was planning to go shopping, which I hate to do and then shop online, how do you do that for baby clothes … So yeah, he gave me all the clothes. He wanted May my son be like a child from the Depression era growing up wearing hand clothes. "

It comes after Cohen revealed that his former babysitter is now working for Cooper and caring for Wyatt after offering his services to help the new father.

Cooper named his son as his father, who died when he was 10 years old. The journalist's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, passed away last year 2019.