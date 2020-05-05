Anastasiya Kvitko, Russian Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy beach body in full display in swimsuit photos

Anastasiya Kvitko, who has been dubbed the Russian Kim Kardashian, flaunts her curvy beach body in new swimsuit photos she shared with her 10.8 million followers on Instagram. Although many make comparisons between Anastasiya and Kim K, she has stated in the past that she does not like the comparison and considers Kim Kardashian "far behind,quot; her. There may be something to that as Anastasiya fans say that she has more curves than Kim Kardashian. Still, many people make the comparison and that is why it has become known. Anastasiya has become a successful model in her own right and is an influencer on social media and also an entrepreneur. Wearing a black bikini with a pink cloak, Anastasiya tagged the company Pretty Little Thing for the swimsuit.

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions of social distancing beginning to relax, many people are excited about the upcoming summer that begins on June 20, 2020. People expect to spend time in the sun and on the beach and although no one knows For sure exactly what the future holds, people are working and preparing to showcase their beach bodies again.

Anastasiya Kvitko is certainly getting ready when she posts a series of bikini photos on her Instagram page and when she tags a company like Pretty Little Thing, she is sending traffic to her website. His support is powerful and he carefully chooses who he promotes.

You can check out the bikini photo Anastasiya shared on her official Instagram account below.

In addition to the photo above, the Russian beauty shared several more photos in a photo slideshow where she showed off her bikini body in a variety of poses. At 25, Anastasiya has a long career ahead of her. Although there is no doubt that she will continue to be a successful glamor model and influential on social networks. She appeared on the talk show Telemundo: A New Day, but at the moment, it is unclear if she is looking for an acting career.

You can check out the slideshow of photos Anastasiya Kvitko shared below.

%MINIFYHTMLbbcdccc1c36e76faa03c78c0ac0f16d714%

What do you think of Anastasiya Kvitko? Do you agree with Kim Kardashian's comparisons?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLbbcdccc1c36e76faa03c78c0ac0f16d784% %MINIFYHTMLbbcdccc1c36e76faa03c78c0ac0f16d784%

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



Post views:

0 0