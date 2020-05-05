An 8-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a van while on a bicycle

An 8-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was hit by a van in Bridgewater while riding his bicycle, city police and firefighters. said.

According to reports in a press release, the boy was traveling on Scotland Boulevard with a relative around 11:35 a.m. when, according to an initial investigation, he left the side of the road and headed for the moving commercial truck.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene. He was then taken by ambulance to Scotland Park, where he was picked up by a medical helicopter and taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, authorities said. His condition was not known until Tuesday afternoon.

According to the statement, the 27-year-old Roslindale man who was driving the truck remained on the scene and was cooperating with police. Bridgewater Police, along with the Plymouth County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Office, continue to investigate the incident.