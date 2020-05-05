Amy Schumer's birthday tribute to her son will pull your heart

And just like that Amy SchumerHis son is 1.
It seems like yesterday when the famous funny lady was taking us through her pregnancy, often making a hilarious comparison with the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle as expected at the same time. In fact, Schumer ended up giving birth to her and her husband. Chris Fischerfirst son Gene, just a few hours before Archie HarrisonThe arrival.
"10:55 pm last night," the comedian announced on Instagram on May 6, 2019 before her perfect closing phrase. "Our royal baby was born."
Now, 12 months later, the star and the first-time mother have commemorated her son's first birthday in a simply sweet way.
"I'm so glad it was you," she captioned a photo of them sleeping together. "Hbd,quot;.
While the youngster has certainly grown in the past year, that's not the only thing that makes him different these days. Last month, Schumer revealed that they had changed their middle name as well, but they probably wouldn't have guessed why.
"So do you know that Gene, our baby's name has officially changed?" he asked his listeners in an episode of his podcast, Amy Schumer presents: 3 girls, 1 Keith. "Now he is Gene David Fischer. He was Gene Attell Fischer, but we found out that we accidentally called our 'genital' son."
Putting aside the small accident, Schumer has apparently enjoyed his last role. "Exaggeration is real. Believe in exaggeration," he told E! Maternity news six months after her birth. "I am so lucky."
To see more of Schumer's sweet mom moments, keep scrolling!
%MINIFYHTML63cf859300e088f817ea91c0fb5fb0b213%