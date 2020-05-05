Amy Schumer's birthday tribute to her son will pull your heart

And just like that Amy SchumerHis son is 1.

It seems like yesterday when the famous funny lady was taking us through her pregnancy, often making a hilarious comparison with the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle as expected at the same time. In fact, Schumer ended up giving birth to her and her husband. Chris Fischerfirst son Gene, just a few hours before Archie HarrisonThe arrival.

"10:55 pm last night," the comedian announced on Instagram on May 6, 2019 before her perfect closing phrase. "Our royal baby was born."

Now, 12 months later, the star and the first-time mother have commemorated her son's first birthday in a simply sweet way.