Amitabh Bachchan reveals that he never visited Rishi Kapoor in hospital

The I For India concert was performed online by Bollywood celebrities to raise funds for COVID-19's relief work on Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan also participated and remembered her close friend and co-star Rishi Kapoor during her act. Amitabh Bachchan had watery eyes as he paid tribute to the legend. At the concert, Big B recalled her first encounter with him.

He said: “I had seen him at home: young, energetic, mischievous in his eyes, Chintu. Those were the rare occasions when I had the privilege of being invited to Raj Kapoor's house. After that, he would see him more often at RK Studios, where he would prepare for his role in Bobby. "He compared his walk with his grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor. Speaking about his work style, Big B said," We worked together on various movies. Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, and most recently 102 Not Out. When he spoke his lines, you believed every word. The sincerity with which he spoke, there was no alternative to the way he spoke his dialogues. "

Bachchan added: “She had a playful attitude the whole time that was infectious on sets. Even in the most serious sequences, I would discover that comic spark and we would all just laugh. Not just on set, if you were with him at any formal event, he would find that light-hearted and joyous little gem to expand and lighten the situation. "

Amitabh also spoke about how he was so optimistic about his health. Big B said: “During his time of diagnosis and treatment, he never regretted his condition. It was always … ‘See you soon, just a routine visit to the hospital. I'll be back soon. & # 39; I never visited him in the hospital. I never wanted to see anguish on his smiling cherubic face. But I'm sure that when he left, he must have gone with a kind smile. Their friendship was really inspiring, wasn't it?