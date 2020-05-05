American milk producers are giving away milk in Boston

Do you have milk Dairy Farmers of America wants to make sure it does.

In an effort to help those under financial pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national cooperative has donated 8,600 gallons of milk to an upcoming milk production campaign at Boston College High School. Thursdays from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. or until stocks are exhausted, Boston area residents can purchase up to two gallons of milk at the high school.

Anyone using a car to pick it up can line up along Morrissey Boulevard to enter the donation site and follow the instructions of the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts National Guard and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. People should stay in their cars while they bring the milk to them and put it in their open trunk. Those arriving on foot can line up along the Morrissey Boulevard entrance to BC High, where they will then be led by the Massachusetts National Guard.

Everyone should cover their faces and follow six-foot social distance guidelines.

As COVID-19 led to the closure of restaurants and schools, many farms faced an increasingly shrinking market with a surplus of milk. Members of DFA Massachusetts came together to organize this event, which is part of Farmers Feeding Families, an organization that provides products and employment through agriculture.

"As a family owned dairy cooperative across the country, we are dedicated to helping provide nutritious food for family tables," said Jennifer Huson, senior director of marketing, board affairs and industrial relations for DFA Northeast, in a statement. of press. "Knowing that millions of Americans are struggling right now to make ends meet and that food banks are a critical local resource to help feed these families, we knew we had to help find a solution."

%MINIFYHTMLc9fd0e8e790f2b8ca4d04144ff2e171614%

Farmers Feeding Families handles milk at Boston College High School; 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston; Thursday, May 7 from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m.

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.