AMC Networks Sees "Staggered" Upfront, 30% Drop in Second-Quarter Ad Revenue – Up News Info

AMC Networks anticipates that ad revenue will drop a massive 30% in the current second quarter, but that many advertisers hit by COVID-19 have chosen to change the money later in the year.

However, given the trauma and lack of visibility, it's pretty clear that the traditional launch of the initial May season is nothing like previous years. "We believe the anticipation will happen more staggered than the anticipation we are used to," said chief operating officer Ed Carroll. But, "there is optimism that when (the country) reopens the sellers will want to spend and not lose market share."

Industries for the past month have been describing an advance that will occur later, perhaps well into the fall. The networks are in talks with advertising clients who are ready to talk, but many are not yet. Some, like NBCUniversal and Univision, have announced virtual performances later this month. But given the uncertainty, the events focus as much on sharing information and testing the waters as on showing programming lineups. Carroll said: "We have to move forward more in the conversations that we hold commercially by marketer before we feel confident to talk about any changes in the big picture."

CEO Josh Sapan said in the call, to discuss first quarter earnings, that AMC Networks has created an online advertising sales portal that is operational to facilitate interaction and the flow of information for customers. AMC continues to talk "week by week and day by day" with advertising partners.

"We are working closely with our partners. I think the network has been as flexible as it can be to cultivate those good relationships. The result has been that much of what (advertising dollars) moved away from the second quarter we were able to maintain in the second half. ” The focus is now on the third quarter.

"We have to go further in the conversations we are having … before we feel confident to talk about any changes in the big picture" in advance.