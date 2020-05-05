AMC Networks loses Wall Street targets in Q1 with 11% drop in advertising revenue – Up News Info

AMC Networks did not meet Wall Street expectations in the first quarter of COVID-19, with advertising revenue declining 11%.

Earnings per share hit $ 1.22, or $ 1.47 when adjusted for the impact of foreign currency conversions, but either number was well below analyst consensus forecast of $ 1.86.

Total revenue of $ 734 million emerged just below the consensus of $ 738.9 million.

The drop in advertising revenue was due to the "lower delivery, as well as the time of issuance of the original

programming partially offset by higher prices, ”the company said.

Distribution revenue, the other key element of the traditional cable business model, fell 6% to $ 354 million.

%MINIFYHTML03c4510fc861f7f83d9383854897072712%

Streaming proved to be a bright spot, as the company projects it will reach 3.5 to 4 million subscribers to its service portfolio, including Acorn and Shudder, by the end of 2020. That's two years ahead of schedule. Unlike rival media companies that increase general interest offerings, AMC has pursued a niche strategy, targeting highly differentiated audiences with a primarily subscription-based approach.