Amblin Partners Renews Scandi Exit Agreement with Nordisk Film – Up News Info

Amblin Partners and Scandinavian distributor Nordisk Film have renewed their production partnership for another two years.

The agreement, which covers Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, will now run until the end of 2021. It was first reached in 2012 with Amblin's predecessor, DreamWorks Pictures, and is an exclusive agreement that covers all Amblin titles. in cinema, home video, television, pay per view and VOD rights.

Recently the companies succeeded with Sam Mendes 1917, which raised about $ 10 million across the four territories, as part of its global total of $ 375 million. The film is also expected to be relaunched by Nordisk when theaters reopen in Norway after the coronavirus closes. Other past titles include Steven Spielberg's The charge and The girl on the train.

Amblin's upcoming features include Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Tom McCarthy Still water.

"Nordisk Film is one of the oldest, largest and most successful film companies in Europe," said Chris Floyd, Chief Operating Officer and Legal Counsel at Amblin Partners. “We know that with Nordisk our films are in the best possible hands in Scandinavia. We are pleased to extend our long relationship with our great friends at Nordisk and continue our years of mutual success. ”

"We are excited to continue our long-term partnership with Amblin Partners," added Kenneth Wiberg, president of Nordisk Film Distribution and vice president of Nordisk Film. “Perhaps more than ever, the world needs great films and captivating stories, and Amblin is about that. The Nordic public has embraced Amblin's high-quality films and makes them an important part of our international film list going forward. "