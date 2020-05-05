Amber Portwood introduces daughter Leah to her boyfriend about a teenage mom

After months of long distance dating, Amber Portwood she has finally met her new boyfriend Dimitri.

In the Tuesday night episode of Teen Mom O.G., the 29-year-old picked up her new boyfriend from the airport, along with her ex Gary Shirley, Who accompanied her, which made a great presentation. To make matters worse, Gary gave the couple condoms with their faces on and the saying "It's Gary's time,quot; taped to the wrapper.

Despite the awkward encounter, Gary assured Amber and Dimitri that he approved of their relationship by telling them that "they look so cute together."

However, it is unclear if Dimitri understood what Gary said, as communication turned out to be a problem area for him when he met Amber's daughter, Leah.

As Amber fans know, Dimitri is from Belgium and does not speak English fluently. He is able to speak on a basic level, but when he met Leah, Gary, and the rest of their family mixed together for a pizza night, he struggled to capture much of what they said. At one point, the 11-year-old boy wrote a question in a translation app to speak to Dimitri.