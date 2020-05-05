Amber Portwood introduces daughter Leah to her boyfriend about a teenage mom

After months of long distance dating, Amber Portwood she has finally met her new boyfriend Dimitri.
In the Tuesday night episode of Teen Mom O.G., the 29-year-old picked up her new boyfriend from the airport, along with her ex Gary Shirley, Who accompanied her, which made a great presentation. To make matters worse, Gary gave the couple condoms with their faces on and the saying "It's Gary's time,quot; taped to the wrapper.
Despite the awkward encounter, Gary assured Amber and Dimitri that he approved of their relationship by telling them that "they look so cute together."
However, it is unclear if Dimitri understood what Gary said, as communication turned out to be a problem area for him when he met Amber's daughter, Leah.
As Amber fans know, Dimitri is from Belgium and does not speak English fluently. He is able to speak on a basic level, but when he met Leah, Gary, and the rest of their family mixed together for a pizza night, he struggled to capture much of what they said. At one point, the 11-year-old boy wrote a question in a translation app to speak to Dimitri.
And then she admitted in the privacy of Amber's rental: "I don't understand, you speak fast."
Putting aside the language barriers, Dimitri was able to get a better idea of Amber's relationship with Gary and Leah. She told Amber that she believes Gary is a "good guy,quot; and that he likes me to "protect,quot; her. As for her daughter, the native of Belgium thinks that "she is very amusing,quot;.
Now that the difficult part is over, Dimitri said he is "comfortable,quot; with everything, even if it has been a "big change."
This is good news for Gary, who was concerned that Dimitri couldn't "accept,quot; that Amber had to put her daughter first. "Leah seemed to be having a good time last night. I think she liked being included in the conversation. I think she wants this relationship with her mother so badly; she doesn't want to feel second." he said to his wife Kristina.
But only time will tell if Amber can put Leah first, as Dimitri still has three months left in the United States.
Teen mom og airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. only on MTV.
%MINIFYHTMLce4af9763206c0cda864fc067425f6c215%