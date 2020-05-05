Amber Heard mourns the death of her mother Paige Parsons

At a time when life as we know it has changed for everyone, Amber Heard also has to mourn the loss of her mother. The actress turned to social media to announce the heartbreaking news.

Amber was close to her mother Paige Parsons. Paparazzi often caught them hanging out and exploring new surroundings.

The Aquaman actress went to Instagram to say heartbreaking goodbye.

‘I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief by the loss of my mother, Paige Heard. She left us too early, clutching the memory of her beautiful and gentle soul. She will be missed from the bottom of our hearts forever. Her open and unwavering heart made her the most beautiful woman he had ever known. It's hard to imagine and even harder to say, but I feel really lucky to have been her daughter and to have been gifted with having the light that shone on everyone, falling on me for almost 34 years. This has been an incredibly painful moment, but in that, I remember what survives us all, love. The kindness, support and generosity that my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has completely saved our souls. "

The dear mother was only 63 years old. It did not give any cause of death and it is unknown if it was related to COVID-19.

Amber's sister also posted a sad tribute. He advised anyone who read to approach their mothers while they are still alive.

Whitney Heard shared a beautiful photo of her mother accompanied by a caption that read: ‘There are very few pains more acute than losing your mother … beyond a broken heart to say that I have lost mine. Words cannot express the amount of gratitude that I will always feel for having had it in my world and for being my first and truest example of kindness and love … there have been so many people in our world who have taken everything out and stop showing up for amber and for me, and I'll spend the rest of my days trying to make up for it, but for now, I just know how grateful we are … for those of you who can call your mother. Tell her you love her. Thank him for everything. And apologize for all the bulls you put on him. But most importantly, tell her you love her … "

Condolences to the family and loved ones of Paige Parsons.



