Amarillo Mayor Says Aid Is On The Way As Coronavirus Cases Rise Near Meat Plants – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A surge of coronavirus cases in the Texas Panhandle, a crucial region for the country's beef supply, prompts federal officials to send aid to Amarillo to try to control the growing number of infections over the past week, he said. the mayor on Monday.

The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation's fed beef supply, Mayor Ginger Nelson said, as the community joins others in the Midwest, where the virus has sickened hundreds of packinghouse workers in meat and threatens to disrupt the country's pork and beef supply.

In Texas, more than 240 cases are linked to a JBS USA plant in Moore County, according to Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Governor Greg Abbott has previously identified the county as an area of ​​concern.

Confirmed cases in neighboring Potter County have doubled in the past week to more than 800, and at least nine people have died.

"I hope they can help us locate us where our current hot spots are," Nelson said of the strike force arriving in the area, which he hoped to arrive soon on Monday. "So that we can protect our hospital capacity and begin to develop a strategy for why our city is having the numbers that we are having."

JBS USA spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company, although notified about the task force, does not know what its plan is or how it will affect the plant.

Meanwhile, “the facility is open and operational, despite the increase in absenteeism in recent weeks. We are doing everything we can to safely provide food to the country during a difficult time, ”he said in an email.

The outbreaks have affected meat plants throughout the county. President Donald Trump ordered them to remain open, while on Monday Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden rated the plants as "the most dangerous places at the moment."

A report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died. Not all states provided data.

CDC researchers cited risks including difficulties with physical distance and hygiene, and crowded living and transportation conditions.

Anton said a team of health experts, including those with the CDC, will visit processing plants in the Panhandle this week to evaluate and recommend safeguards.

