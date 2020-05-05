Amanda Bynes' lawyer says she is not pregnant despite her announcement

Instagram

Almost two months after the star of & # 39; What a Girl wants & # 39; shared and deleted an ultrasound image, her lawyer says the former actress is not expecting a baby with her fiancé Paul Michael.

Amanda Bynes she is not pregnant after all. Less than two months after the former actress made the surprising announcement, her lawyer David Esquibias has cleared things up by saying she is not expecting a baby with her fiancé Paul Michael.

The lawyer also reveals that the 35-year-old star, who was ordered by a judge to enter a psychiatric facility in March, "is not living in a sober living facility." She tells Us Weekly about her client, "She is taking refuge in a safe environment."

Amanda has been making some headlines since earlier this year, with her relationship with Paul and her guardianship issue. The "Easy one"The star announced her engagement to her boyfriend on Valentine's Day in February, after they had dated for two or three months. They were said to have met for the first time while in rehab.

A source told E! News at the time that Amanda's parents did not approve of their engagement. "Amanda's parents are fully aware of their commitment and are not currently approving Amanda to legally marry under guardianship," the source said. Two weeks later, they reportedly broke their engagement, but Paul claimed that the split news was fake and that his Instagram accounts were hacked.

In March, the "The Amanda Show" student went to her Instagram page to claim that she is pregnant with her and Paul's first child together. "Baby on Board!" she wrote, along with an ultrasound image. Her fiancé also posted the sonogram photo on her own page and captioned it, "Budding Baby."

The pregnancy announcement, however, was removed from the pages of Amanda and Paul soon after. It is not known whether she faked the sonogram image or had a miscarriage, since the sonogram had her name.