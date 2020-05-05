Amanda Bynes' lawyer says she is not pregnant and is not living in a sober facility

Two months after Amanda Bynes announced that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Paul Michael, her lawyer now says the actress "is not pregnant,quot; and that "she does not reside in a sober living center."

The lawyer David Esquibias said Fox News Bynes was not pregnant, but did not elaborate. Then he said Entertainment tonight that Bynes was "safe,quot; and doing "very well,quot; while taking refuge in his home.

Esquibias recently revealed that Bynes was seeking treatment for her "ongoing mental health problems," adding that any report that the 33-year-old woman suffered from drug or alcohol addiction problems was "completely untrue."

"We ask for privacy during this time, and any speculation about her personal life by the public and the media so that Amanda can focus on improving," Esquibias said.

Bynes has suffered from mental health problems for years, leading her to stop acting, move away from social media and focus on her treatment and education. Before the COVID-19 pandemic caused the blockade in California, Bynes began posting to Instagram again, and on Valentine's Day announced her engagement to Michael.

the She is the man The star also posted a photo of her ultrasound when she announced she was pregnant with the title "Baby on Board," but both the engagement and pregnancy posts have been removed.

Due to her mental health issues and past struggles with substance abuse, Bynes has been under guardianship since 2014. She revealed in November 2018 that she was four years sober and interested in acting again, but relapsed a few months later. . and ended up in rehab due to "the pressure of being back in the spotlight."

The last time Amanda Bynes appeared on the big screen was in the 2010 comedy. Easy one. He dropped out of acting soon after because he "literally couldn't stand,quot; his appearance or acting in the movie. "I was absolutely convinced that I had to stop acting after seeing it," she said. Paper magazine.

Since then, Bynes shifted his professional approach from acting to fashion, and last year he graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles.



