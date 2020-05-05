Alleged serial rapist Jory Wiebrand charged in 3 new cases – Up News Info

A Ham Lake man who was charged in connection with two sexual assaults last month was charged in three more cases on Tuesday.

Authorities have said Jory Wiebrand, 34, is a suspect in at least 10 cases between 2013 and 2020, mainly in Minneapolis, according to court documents.

The incidents included in the new complaints span a period of five years.

First, on March 23, 2015, a woman was removing snow from her car when she was raped by a man.

The victim said a man came after her, sprayed her face with pepper spray, and then forced her to fall to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The victim was finally able to escape, climb a fence, and get help from people in the area. At a hospital, examiners sent DNA from a sexual assault exam to the Office of Criminal Apprehension for evaluation. A criminal complaint says the DNA profile matches Wiebrand's known DNA profile.

In the next incident on August 4, 2018, Minneapolis police say a woman returned from a social gathering with friends at 2:30 a.m. and went to smoke a cigarette in his backyard. Outside she said a man attacked her from behind, lured her home, strangled her and sexually assaulted her.

The victim said her attacker sprayed her face with pepper spray before grabbing her bag and leaving.

Later, DNA tests conducted during the asexual assault exam at the hospital found that Wiebrand could not be excluded, while "99.99999997%" of the population could be.

On January 3, 2020, a student at the University of Minnesota contacted police saying they had surveillance footage of a man looking out his windows. Law enforcement officials say the video showed "a clear image of Wiebrand's face looking at the houses with a flashlight."

Among the three crimes, Wiebrand faces a total of seven charges on a variety of criminal charges. The most serious charge – first-degree criminal sexual conduct – comes with a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison. The press release says more charges are likely to be filed against him.